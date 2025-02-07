Senetas Corp Ltd provides secure and network solutions. It designs, develops, and manufactures encryption hardware, virtualized network encryption, and encrypted file-sharing application. The company's core business is the sale of IT security products; hardware products, software subscriptions, maintenance subscriptions, and support services, which provide network data security solutions to businesses and governments around the world. The company reports in two segments Senetas and Votiro, of which the vast majority comes from Senetas. Its geographical segments include the Asia Pacific, the United States, Africa, and Europe.