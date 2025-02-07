Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

archTIS Ltd

ASX:AR9

archTIS Ltd is a Canberra-based firm. The company has consulted and developed cyber security and secure information sharing solutions for government agencies in Australia and elsewhere. These services are the backbone to the development of its commercial products, currently in development. It generates additional revenues from the commercial sales, licensing, and delivery of Kojensi and NC Protect, the company's software products that enable secure information sharing in the cloud and within organizations.

