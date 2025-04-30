Blockchain Investing

Crypto Market Recap: Grayscale Debuts New Bitcoin Product, Tether Announces US Expansion

In other news, the SEC has extended its review period for two proposed spot cryptocurrency ETFs tied to XRP and Dogecoin.

Assorted digital cryptocurrency coins, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, on a dark surface.
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (April 30) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC.

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.

Bitcoin and Ethereum price update

Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$93,992.22 as markets closed for the day, down 1.3 percent in 24 hours. The day's range has seen a low of US$93,333.62 and a high of US$94,464.34.

Bitcoin performance, April 30, 2025.

Bitcoin performance, April 30, 2025.

Cryptocurrencies have fallen slightly after the US Department of Commerce revealed that US gross domestic product declined by 0.3 percent in Q1, in contrast to economists’ expectations for a 0.4 percent gain.

Wednesday's reading marks the first decline since Q1 2022. “Multiple indicators are now showing a recession to be the base case expectation in 2025,” according to the Kobeissi Letter.

Ethereum (ETH) ended the day at US$1,782.75, a 1.9 percent decrease over the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency reached an intraday low of US$1,750.28 and reached its daily high as the markets wrapped.

Altcoin price update

  • Solana (SOL) ended the day valued at US$145.18, down 2.5 percent over 24 hours. SOL experienced a low of US$141.31 and peaked at $145.61.
  • XRP traded at US$2.19, reflecting a 4.3 percent decrease over 24 hours. The cryptocurrency recorded an intraday low of US$2.15 and reached its highest point at US$2.20.
  • Sui (SUI) was priced at US$3.41, showing a decreaseof four percent over the past 24 hours. It achieved a daily low of US$3.32 and a high of US$3.46.
  • Cardano (ADA) was trading at US$0.6808, down 3.6 percent over the past 24 hours. Its lowest price on Wednesday was US$0.6711, with a high of US$0.6862.

Today's crypto news to know

Grayscale launches Bitcoin Adopters ETF

On Wednesday, Grayscale announced the launch of the Grayscale Bitcoin Adopters ETF on the NYSE Arca under the ticker symbol BCOR. The fund is based on the Indxx Bitcoin Adopters Index.

Giann Liguid

Meagen Seatter

The Conversation (0)
