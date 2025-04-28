Blockchain Investing

Crypto Market Recap: Loopscale Faces US$5.8 Million Hack, Coinbase Preps New Institutional Offering

Coinbase is set to debut a fund that offers Bitcoin holders a passive income-earning opportunity.

Bitcoin coins stacked on US dollar bills, symbolizing cryptocurrency and currency exchange.
MaxFrost / Adobe Stock

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (April 28) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC.

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.

Bitcoin and Ethereum price update

Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$94,867.28 as markets closed for the day, up 0.4 percent in 24 hours. The day's range has seen a low of US$93,589.07 and a high of US$95,212.29.

Bitcoin performance, April 28, 2025.

Bitcoin performance, April 28, 2025.

Chart via TradingView.

Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley said heightened institutional activity drove Bitcoin’s rally to US$94,000.

In a client note, Greg Cipolaro, the global head of research at NYDIG, said, “Bitcoin has acted less like a liquid levered version of levered US equity beta and more like the non-sovereign issued store of value that it is.” However, it’s worth noting that Bitcoin fell by about US$2,000 after the markets opened in tandem with declining US Treasury yields.

Ethereum (ETH) ended the day at US$1,799.74, a 0.5 percent decrease over the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency reached an intraday low of US$1,754.97 and a high of US$1,803.29.

Altcoin price update

  • Solana (SOL) ended the day valued at US$148.64, down one percent over 24 hours. SOL experienced a low of US$145.89 and peaked at $150.06.
  • XRP traded at US$2.30, reflecting a 0.8 percent increase over 24 hours. The cryptocurrency recorded an intraday low of US$2.26 and reached its highest point at US$2.31.
  • Sui (SUI) was priced at US$3.61, showing an increaseof 0.6 percent over the past 24 hours. It achieved a daily low of US$3.55 and a high of US$3.73.
  • Cardano (ADA) was trading at US$0.7091, up 1.1 percent over the past 24 hours. Its lowest price on Monday was US$0.6879, with a high of US$0.7136.

Today's crypto news to know

US$330 million Bitcoin transfer sparks concern

On-chain investigator and analyst ZachXBT has called out a “suspicious transfer” of 3,520 BTC to a new address just after midnight on Monday; the coins were worth approximately US$330.7 million at the time.

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Meagen Seatter

Meagen Seatter

Investment Market Content Specialist

Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.

Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.

