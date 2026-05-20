Torrent Capital Reports Q1 2026 Financial Results; Provides Preliminary April Net Asset Value and Portfolio Update

Torrent Capital Reports Q1 2026 Financial Results; Provides Preliminary April Net Asset Value and Portfolio Update

Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR,OTC:TRRPF) ("Torrent" or the "Company") today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, along with an update on its portfolio performance for the month of April 2026. The Company reported an estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") of $27.8 million, or approximately $0.73 per share as at April 30, 2026.

Q1 2026 Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

Net Asset Value: $28.3 million or $0.74 per share, compared with $32.5 million or $0.85 per share at December 31, 2025.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: $0.7 million, compared to $1.6 million at December 31, 2025.

Realized Investment Gains: $0.4 million in net realized gains, equivalent to $0.01 per share (Q1 2025 - $0.4 million or $0.01 per share);

Loss per Share: $0.11 per share compared to $0.07 per share in Q1 2025.

"The final Q1 results reflect a challenging quarter shaped by a volatile market backdrop, particularly in the software sector as valuation multiples compressed," said Wade Dawe, Chief Executive Officer of Torrent Capital Ltd. "April was a steadier period for the portfolio, and we continued to position Torrent to pursue growth opportunities aligned with our long term investment strategy."

April Portfolio Performance Highlights

Net Asset Value: $27.8 million or $0.73 per share

Cash and Cash Equivalents: $0.6 million in cash at month end.

Performance Drivers: April results were relatively stable. The modest change in NAV reflected mixed performance across the Company's investment portfolio, while option-writing strategies continued to generate incremental cash flow during the month.

NAV per share and all per-share figures are calculated based on common shares outstanding at the applicable reporting dates. The number of common shares outstanding may vary between periods.

Cautionary Note on Preliminary Results

The April 2026 financial information presented in this press release is preliminary and unaudited and is subject to change following the completion of the Company's standard closing procedures and review. Final April results will be included in the Company's unaudited financial statements and MD&A for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, that will be filed on SEDAR+ on or before August 28, 2026.

About Torrent Capital Ltd.

Torrent Capital is a publicly traded Investment Issuer that actively manages a portfolio of public equities and private investments. The Company invests in companies that are due to experience accelerated growth or are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. Torrent offers investors the potential to earn above-market returns while providing transparency, daily liquidity and a modest fee profile compared with competing investment products.

For further information, please contact:

Contact:
Wade Dawe
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 1 902 536 1976

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Torrent disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The reader is referred to the Company's annual financial reporting for a discussion of risks and uncertainties.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298077

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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