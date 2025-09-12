Crypto Market Update: Spot Bitcoin ETFs See US$553 Million in Inflows, Dormant Whale Resurfaces
US spot Bitcoin ETFs notched US$553 million in fresh inflows this week, and a long-dormant Bitcoin whale resurfaced with a US$50 million move.
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (September 12) as of 9:00 a.m. UTC.
Bitcoin and Ethereum price update
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$114,941, a 1 percent increase in 24 hours. Its highest valuation of the day was US$116,309, and its lowest was US$113,802.
Bitcoin price performance, September 12, 2025.
Ether (ETH) was priced at US$4,521.17, an increase of 2.5 percent over the past 24 hours. Its highest valuation on Friday was US$4,558.54, and its lowest was US$4,400.20.
Altcoin price update
- Solana (SOL) was priced at US$239.78, an increase of 5.3 percent over the last 24 hours. Its highest valuation on Friday was US$239.83, and its lowest level was US$225.74.
- XRP was trading for US$3.04, up by 1.2 percent in the past 24 hours. Its highest valuation of the day was US$3.07, and its lowest valuation was US$2.99.
- SUI (Sui) was valued at US$3.63, up by 0.4 percent in the past 24 hours. Its highest price on Friday was US$3.69 and its lowest was US$.358.
- Cardano (ADA) was priced at US$0.8895, up by 1.1 percent over 24 hours. Its highest valuation on Friday was US$0.9064, and its lowest was US$0.8743.
Today's crypto news to know
US Bitcoin ETFs extend inflow streak, adding US$553 million
Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US attracted US$552.78 million in net inflows on Thursday (September 11), their fourth consecutive day of investor demand.
According to data from SoSoValue, this is the longest run spot Bitcoin ETFs have been on since late August, when inflows coincided with the cryptocurrency's climb to a record high above US$123,000.
Wednesday’s (September 10) US$757.14 million intake was the biggest single-day gain since July.
In addition to the upsurge for spot Bitcoin ETFs, Ether ETFs have also returned to positive territory after a six day losing streak drained more than US$1 billion. Analysts have tied the flows to expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut on September 17, which could boost risk assets across the board.
Dormant Bitcoin whale resurfaces after 13 years
A long-silent Bitcoin wallet holding 444.81 BTC, currently worth over US$50 million, has suddenly sprung to life after 13 years of inactivity. On Wednesday, blockchain monitors flagged transfers of 132.03 BTC to a new address and 5 BTC to Kraken, sparking speculation about the motives behind the move.
The wallet had been inactive for 13 years, raising questions among investors about whether the original owner has regained access, or if coins have changed hands. Historically, dormant wallets often capture market attention as their moves can precede larger sales or signal shifting long-term sentiment.
The timing also comes amid Bitcoin’s latest rally above US$115,000.
Gemini prices IPO at US$28, set to trade on Nasdaq
Gemini Trust Company, the exchange founded by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at US$28 per share, above earlier expectations.
The stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker “GEMI,” marking one of the year’s most closely watched crypto debuts. Strong investor demand pushed the price well past the originally targeted US$17 to US$19 range, with underwriters holding an option to buy extra shares.
The company won’t directly benefit from secondary sales, though the deal signals strong interest in public crypto firms.
Gemini reported US$142.2 million in revenue last year, with nearly 70 percent coming from trading fees, but also posted widening losses that hit US$282.5 million in the first half of 2025.
Despite its expected IPO success, the company faces lingering scrutiny, having settled a US$5 million Commodity Futures Trading Commission case in January over alleged misstatements tied to Bitcoin futures.
