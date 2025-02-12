Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Top 10 Aluminum-producing Countries

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Trending Press Releases

1911 Gold: Near-term Gold Production, Development Potential in Manitoba, Canada

As Part of Its New Development Strategy, Cartier Introduces the Chimo Tailings Project

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

E-Power Starts Metallurgical Testwork at SGS Canada Inc

‘Lighthorse’ Gold Discovery at Pinjin: Thick, High-grade Gold Intercepted at New Greenfields Find

Updated Commercial Development Plan for North America’s First Lithium Brine Production Facility

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

CoTec Holdings

CTH:CC

Opawica Explorations

OPW:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 World Cybersecurity Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

World Cobalt Outlook 2025

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Blockchain Investing

Crypto Market Recap: Research Highlights Blockchain Platforms with Real-World Utility

Recent analysis by Godex identifies five blockchain platforms that go beyond speculation to impact the real world.

Cryptocurrency coins.
Real / Adobe Stock

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (February 12) as of 9:00 a.m. UTC.

Bitcoin and Ethereum price update

Bitcoin is trading at US$96,208, recording a 1.9 percent decrease over 24 hours.

The day's trading range has brought a high of US$98,231 and a low of US$94,864.

Meanwhile, Ethereum is priced at US$2,627.82, marking a decline of 2.7 percent over the same period. The cryptocurrency reached an intraday high of US$2,708.90 and a low of US$2,581.55.

Altcoin price update

  • Solana (SOL) is currently valued at US$196.92, 2.9 percent lower over 24 hours, after hitting a daily high of US$203.17 and a low of US$193.64.
  • XRP is trading at US$2.42, reflecting a 2.8 percent decrease. The cryptocurrency reached an intraday high of US$2.50 and a low of US$2.38.
  • Sui (SUI) is priced at US$3.29, having experienced a 7.1 percent decline. It achieved a daily high of US$3.54 and a low of US$3.22.
  • Cardano (ADA) is down, priced at US$0.7897, reflecting a 1.3 percent decrease over 24 hours. Its highest price on Wednesday was US$0.8127 and its lowest was US$0.7556.

Crypto news to know

While meme coins continue to dominate headlines, recent analysis from Godex, an online crypto exchange platform, sheds light on specific blockchain platforms that are quietly driving real-world impact.

The firm's research highlights five key networks that show crypto isn’t just about speculation — it’s also about solving major global challenges in finance, sustainability and supply chain security.

To do this, Godex analyzed 100 blockchain platforms, filtering out those built purely on speculation and emphasizing real-world applications. It found five standouts that are making waves through real-world use cases, major industry partnerships and solid market growth. These are the blockchain platforms it lists:

  • Ethereum — Powering decentralized finance, humanitarian aid and sustainable development. Ethereum’s smart contracts enable transparent charitable donations and verifiable digital identities for refugees.
  • Hedera — Leading in sustainability and supply chain transparency, with companies like Hyundai Motor (KRX:005380) and Kia (KRX:000270) using it to track carbon emissions.
  • Stellar — Revolutionizing financial inclusion by offering low-cost remittance services and digital wallets for unbanked populations.
  • VeChain — Enhancing supply chain traceability, from pharmaceutical safety to sustainable fashion verification.
  • Avalanche — Driving carbon credit markets, streamlining disaster relief funding and digitizing vehicle ownership records to prevent fraud.

While speculative tokens grab headlines, Godex believes these blockchain platforms are demonstrating that real utility is what drives long-term industry growth. Institutional adoption is accelerating, and as businesses and policymakers recognize blockchain’s full potential, the focus is shifting from hype to real-world applications.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
blockchain investingfinancetradingBlockchain Investing
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in the Tech Sector

Ready to invest in the tech sector? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.

Download your investing guide today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Tech Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Meagen Seatter

Meagen Seatter

Investment Market Content Specialist

Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.

Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.

Meagen Seatter

Meagen Seatter

Investment Market Content Specialist

Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.

Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.