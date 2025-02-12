- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Crypto Market Recap: Research Highlights Blockchain Platforms with Real-World Utility
Recent analysis by Godex identifies five blockchain platforms that go beyond speculation to impact the real world.
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (February 12) as of 9:00 a.m. UTC.
Bitcoin and Ethereum price update
Bitcoin is trading at US$96,208, recording a 1.9 percent decrease over 24 hours.
The day's trading range has brought a high of US$98,231 and a low of US$94,864.
Meanwhile, Ethereum is priced at US$2,627.82, marking a decline of 2.7 percent over the same period. The cryptocurrency reached an intraday high of US$2,708.90 and a low of US$2,581.55.
Altcoin price update
- Solana (SOL) is currently valued at US$196.92, 2.9 percent lower over 24 hours, after hitting a daily high of US$203.17 and a low of US$193.64.
- XRP is trading at US$2.42, reflecting a 2.8 percent decrease. The cryptocurrency reached an intraday high of US$2.50 and a low of US$2.38.
- Sui (SUI) is priced at US$3.29, having experienced a 7.1 percent decline. It achieved a daily high of US$3.54 and a low of US$3.22.
- Cardano (ADA) is down, priced at US$0.7897, reflecting a 1.3 percent decrease over 24 hours. Its highest price on Wednesday was US$0.8127 and its lowest was US$0.7556.
Crypto news to know
While meme coins continue to dominate headlines, recent analysis from Godex, an online crypto exchange platform, sheds light on specific blockchain platforms that are quietly driving real-world impact.
The firm's research highlights five key networks that show crypto isn’t just about speculation — it’s also about solving major global challenges in finance, sustainability and supply chain security.
To do this, Godex analyzed 100 blockchain platforms, filtering out those built purely on speculation and emphasizing real-world applications. It found five standouts that are making waves through real-world use cases, major industry partnerships and solid market growth. These are the blockchain platforms it lists:
- Ethereum — Powering decentralized finance, humanitarian aid and sustainable development. Ethereum’s smart contracts enable transparent charitable donations and verifiable digital identities for refugees.
- Hedera — Leading in sustainability and supply chain transparency, with companies like Hyundai Motor (KRX:005380) and Kia (KRX:000270) using it to track carbon emissions.
- Stellar — Revolutionizing financial inclusion by offering low-cost remittance services and digital wallets for unbanked populations.
- VeChain — Enhancing supply chain traceability, from pharmaceutical safety to sustainable fashion verification.
- Avalanche — Driving carbon credit markets, streamlining disaster relief funding and digitizing vehicle ownership records to prevent fraud.
While speculative tokens grab headlines, Godex believes these blockchain platforms are demonstrating that real utility is what drives long-term industry growth. Institutional adoption is accelerating, and as businesses and policymakers recognize blockchain’s full potential, the focus is shifting from hype to real-world applications.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
- Crypto Market Forecast: Top Trends for Crypto in 2025 ›
- 13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025) ›
- 6 Biggest Crypto Mining Stocks ›
- Top 10 Cryptocurrencies in 2024 ›
The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in the Tech Sector
Ready to invest in the tech sector? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.
Download your investing guide today.
Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Tech Sector
Your Newsletter Preferences
Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.
Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.