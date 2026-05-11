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Edited by Charlotte McLeod
May. 11, 2026 09:05AM PST
Elsewhere in the crypto space, Strategy generated a quarterly dividend requirement of US$80 million to US$90 million after selling US$3.2 billion of its STRC perpetual preferred stock last April to fund further Bitcoin acquisitions.
Cash Ryan / Adobe Stock
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (May 11) as of 11:00 a.m. UTC.
Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$80,942.53, trading flat over a 24 hour period.
Bitcoin price performance, May 11, 2026.
Chart via TradingView.
Ether (ETH) was priced at US$2,329.74, down by 0.5 percent over the last 24 hours.
Altcoin price update
- XRP (XRP) was priced at US$1.45, up by 1.6 percent over 24 hours.
- Solana (SOL) was trading at US$95.12, trading 1.1 percent higher over the past 24 hours.
Today's crypto news to know
Senate Banking Committee preps for CLARITY Act vote
The Senate Banking Committee is gearing up to vote this week on the much-anticipated CLARITY Act.
Chair Tim Scott confirmed that the panel will hold a crucial executive session on Thursday (May 14) to tackle the legislation, which aims to explicitly categorize digital tokens as securities, commodities or entirely new assets.
The biggest contention in the bill is stablecoins — specifically whether cryptocurrency platforms can offer rewards that directly compete with traditional bank deposits.
A bipartisan compromise recently brokered by Senators Thom Tillis and Angela Alsobrooks would completely ban passive holding rewards while permitting activity-based incentives like payment rewards.
Unsurprisingly, the powerful banking lobby remains opposed, arguing that the provision risks draining the foundational deposit base of the insured banking system. While Tillis acknowledged the banks' frustration, he refused to give further ground, stating they must simply "agree to disagree."
Strategy resumes Bitcoin buying, Saylor clarifies "never sell" doctrine
Michael Saylor's Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is back at its aggressive accumulation habits, purchasing another 535 BTC for US$43 million following a brief pause last week. The latest acquisition brings the corporate treasury's massive stockpile to 818,869 BTC, pushing its total digital asset value to roughly US$61.9 billion.
The renewed buying spree came after Saylor refined his famous "never sell" philosophy during a podcast interview, clarifying that his actual stance is to "never be a net seller" of the asset.
The firm's recent earnings call reveals that Strategy now possesses the flexibility to pause common stock sales and potentially offload small fractions of Bitcoin to cover its dividend obligations. Those obligations stem from STRC, the company's highly liquid perpetual preferred stock that currently yields roughly 11.5 percent annually.
Strategy sold a staggering US$3.2 billion in STRC this past April alone to fund Bitcoin buys, generating a quarterly dividend requirement of around US$80 million to US$90 million.
However, Saylor maintains that the math overwhelmingly favors continued accumulation.
Circle secures US$222 million presale for New Arc Blockchain
Stablecoin powerhouse Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) has raised US$222 million in a massive token presale to fund its highly anticipated Arc blockchain, securing a fully diluted valuation of US$3 billion.
Venture capital heavyweight Andreessen Horowitz led the massive round with a US$75 million injection, accompanied by significant participation from traditional Wall Street titans BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and Apollo Funds.
Alongside the funding announcement, Circle published the official whitepaper for Arc, detailing how the native token will power the network's governance, security and daily operations.
The layer-1 blockchain is heavily engineered to balance strict regulatory compliance with user confidentiality, utilizing a complex modular privacy system that incorporates zero-knowledge proofs and multi-party computation.
Circle recently announced its blockbuster Q1 earnings, which revealed a 28 percent surge in USDC circulation to US$77 billion and an explosive 263 percent jump in transaction volume.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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