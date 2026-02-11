Crypto Market Update: Robinhood Shares Fall on Lower Quarterly Crypto Revenue
Elsewhere in the crypto space, the CLARITY Act remains stalled in Congress after US banking groups formally proposed banning stablecoin issuers from paying interest or any other incentives to token holders.
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (February 11) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC.
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$67,551.42, down 18 percent over the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin price performance, February 11, 2026.
Lacie Zhang, research analyst at Bitget Wallet, told the Investing News Network that short-term trading remains choppy, suggests that, with easing ETF outflows and steadier institutional behavior, selling pressure may be fading:
“Bitcoin appears to be entering a stabilization phase before its next directional move. In the near term, prices are likely to consolidate around the US$70,000 level as the market digests recent volatility and continued profit-taking, but the broader setup points to a gradual recovery toward the US$85,000 to US$95,000 range by mid-2026.
“The key driver is institutional behavior: ETF outflows are slowing rather than accelerating, suggesting that forced selling pressure is easing and longer-term allocators are becoming more selective instead of exiting outright. At the same time, regulatory progress — particularly around stablecoin frameworks and clearer market structure — continues to strengthen Bitcoin’s position as a maturing asset within global portfolios, especially as investors look for inflation hedges amid ongoing macro uncertainty.
“While short-term price action may remain uneven, innovation across DeFi and tokenized assets is reinforcing the underlying crypto ecosystem, creating conditions that have historically supported post-correction recoveries and attracted long-term capital back into Bitcoin.”
Ether (ETH) was priced at US$1,955.33, down by 2.8 percent over the last 24 hours.
Altcoin price update
- XRP (XRP) was priced at US$1.38, down by 1.2 percent over 24 hours.
- Solana (SOL) was trading at US$79.64, down by 3.5 percent over 24 hours.
Today's crypto news to know
Robinhood shares Q4 earnings
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) released its latest quarterly report on Wednesday, revealing net income totaling US$605 million for Q4 2025 and US$1.9 billion for the year.
The company reported a record US$1.28 billion in quarterly revenue, a 27 percent increase year-on-year, but shy of estimates of about US$1.36 billion. Its full‑year 2025 revenue reached US$4.5 billion, up 52 percent.
However, crypto revenue fell 38 percent to US$221 million in Q4.
Despite a fundamentally solid quarter, with record earnings per share of US$0.66 in Q4 and US$2.05 for 2025, shares dropped between 7 and 12 percent after the print and closed 9 percent lower on the day.
In other news, Robinhood launched a public testnet for Robinhood Chain, an Ethereum Layer 2 built on Arbitrum technology and designed to support tokenized real‑world and digital assets.
Developers can begin building and testing apps on it ahead of a future mainnet launch. The testnet offers network access, developer docs and compatibility with standard Ethereum tools, plus early support from infrastructure providers such as Alchemy, Chainlink and LayerZero. Robinhood also said it is committing US$1 million to the 2026 Arbitrum Open House program to encourage developer activity on the testnet and eventual mainnet.
Banks dig in on stablecoin yield as CLARITY Act stalls
US banks are hardening their position on stablecoin rules, escalating a policy clash that has left the long-awaited CLARITY Act stuck in Congress. During a White House-hosted meeting led by the administration’s crypto council, banking groups circulated a proposal calling for an outright ban on paying interest or other incentives to stablecoin holders.
The draft language states: “No person may provide any form of financial or non-financial consideration to a stablecoin holder” in connection with holding or using a payment stablecoin.
Banking groups warned that allowing yield on stablecoins could “drive deposit flight that would undercut Main Street lending,” while crypto advocates argued innovation should not be stifled. The dispute centers on whether stablecoin rewards resemble bank deposits, potentially siphoning funds from traditional lenders.
"As we noted during the meeting, that framework can and must embrace financial innovation without undermining safety and soundness, and without putting the bank deposits that fuel local lending and drive economic activity at risk. We look forward to ongoing discussions to move market structure legislation forward," the American Bankers Association said in a statement following the meeting.
The standoff has become the main obstacle preventing the CLARITY Act from advancing, despite earlier passage of the GENIUS Act, which created a federal framework for dollar-backed stablecoins.
Goldman Sachs maintains US$1 billion Bitcoin ETF exposure
Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) disclosed in its latest US Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it holds just over US$1 billion in exposure to Bitcoin through exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
The exposure is split across products, including BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) and Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin ETF (NEO:FBTC). Bitcoin has dropped roughly 47 percent from its high and is trading near US$67,000, part of a broader US$2 trillion drawdown across the crypto market. ETF flows have been volatile, with more than US$6 billion exiting spot Bitcoin funds since November, according to industry data.
Despite the slump, Goldman has also expanded into Ether, XRP and Solana ETFs.
Monad launches Nitro accelerator
Blockchain company Monad announced Tuesday (February 10) launch of a new three month accelerator program, Nitro, supported by notable firms including Paradigm, Electric Capital, Dragonfly and Castle Island Ventures.
Nitro will fund up to 15 early stage teams building on or around Monad, with up to US$7.5 million total and up to US$500,000 per team. The news was shared in an email to the Investing News Network.
According to commentary provided in a media briefing accompanying the announcement, “The program is designed to address a common issue in crypto venture funding: teams often raise capital quickly but struggle to ship production-ready products or reach product-market fit. Nitro is structured around execution, shipping cadence, and validation, rather than short-term growth metrics or token-driven incentives.”
The press release notes that the Monad ecosystem has already seen US$108 million raised by projects.
The three month program includes an in-person first month in New York City, and will be followed by two months of focused execution, concluding with a Demo Day for crypto and tech investors.
Interactive Brokers adds Coinbase nano contracts
Interactive Brokers said it is adding “nano contracts" from Coinbase Global's (NASDAQ:COIN) derivatives arm to its trading platform. These contracts control fractions of a Bitcoin or Ether coin and require less upfront investment.
Clients can trade these futures, some with set expiry dates and others that track the current price over time, 24/7 within Interactive Brokers’ standard brokerage environment, alongside stocks and options.
The move is meant to make it easier and cheaper for people to get exposure to crypto prices and manage risk, while still using a regulated broker and exchange.
