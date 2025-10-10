Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin Price Takes Hit Heading into Weekend
Elsewhere in the crypto space, Kalshi completed a Series D funding round of over US$300 million, and a group of international banks announced plans to explore a joint stablecoin.
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (October 10) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC.
Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.
Bitcoin and Ether price update
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$116,726, a 3.6 percent decrease in 24 hours. Its lowest valuation of the day was US$116,242, and its highest was US$122,359, recorded shortly after trading began on major indexes.
Bitcoin price performance, October 10, 2025.
Chart via TradingView.
Bitcoin has logged a weekly loss of around 5.2 percent.
Key support zones are being tested, which could attract dip buyers, potentially setting the stage for a rebound. However, a sustained break below could invite additional downside before market stability returns.
The week was capped by a sharp selloff as Bitcoin dipped in late Friday trading, triggering over US$850 million in liquidations in 24 hours, with the majority being long positions. A contraction in futures open interest confirms that traders are exiting leveraged positions and further supports the narrative of a healthy market reset.
The immediate focus will be on Bitcoin's ability to reclaim its US$117,000 to US$120,000 support zone over the weekend. Technical momentum indicators suggest the market remains in a consolidation phase, with volatility compression possibly foreshadowing a large directional move in the coming weeks.
Ether (ETH) was priced at US$3,998.07, an 8 percent decrease in 24 hours. Its lowest valuation of the day was US$3,976.33, and its highest was US$4,386.23.
Altcoin price update
- Solana (SOL) was priced at US$205.98, a decrease of 5.8 percent over the last 24 hours. Its lowest valuation of the day was US$204.77, and its highest was US$224.06.
- XRP was trading for US$2.68, a decrease of 3.8 percent over the last 24 hours and near its lowest valuation of the day. Its highest was US$2.83.
Today's crypto news to know
International banks explore stablecoin issuance
A group of leading international banks, including BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), Citigroup (NYSE:C), UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) and others, has announced a joint exploration into issuing a stablecoin pegged to major G7 fiat currencies.
The initiative seeks to use digital assets to create a stable payment option that boosts competition and efficiency in financial markets, especially cross-border payments. The banks emphasize that they will ensure full compliance with regulatory requirements and adopt best risk management practices.
The project is in its early stages and will involve ongoing coordination with regulators and supervisors across relevant markets. While no specific timeline has been announced, this collaboration signals growing institutional interest in blockchain-based financial innovation.
Kalshi completes Series D funding round, expands internationally
Kalshi completed a Series D funding round of over US$300 million led by Sequoia Capital and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), with participation by Paradigm, CapitalG, Coinbase Ventures, General Catalyst and Spark Capital.
The latest round brings the company’s valuation to US$5 billion and comes after Kalshi closed a separate US$185 million funding round in June; it was led by Paradigm and also featured Sequoia. The platform also announced an international expansion with an immediate launch in 140 new markets.
“International users can now access the platform via the Kalshi website with an identical product experience to American users,” the company said in a press release.
Prestige Wealth secures funding for digital gold treasury, rebrands as Aurelion
Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:AURE) announced it has secured approximately US$150 million in financing to establish Nasdaq's first digital gold treasury focused on Tether Gold, a gold-backed stablecoin issued by Tether. This milestone is part of a broader plan to integrate tokenized gold into the company’s reserve assets. As part of the transition, Prestige Wealth will rebrand itself as Aurelion and start trading under the ticker symbol AURE on October 13.
The financing package consists of a US$100 million private investment in public equity, with Antalpha Platforms as the lead investor, supported by Tether and Kiara Capital. Additionally, there is a US$50 million senior debt facility. Most of these funds will be allocated to acquiring Tether Gold, which will serve as Aurelion Treasury's reserve asset.
XRP, DOGE, SOL slip as US$2.7 billion flows into Bitcoin ETFs
Major altcoins faced losses on Friday as cryptocurrency traders took profits from Bitcoin’s record-breaking rally, even as spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) demand remained strong.
Solana, XRP, Dogecoin and Cardano each slid up to 3 percent, according to CoinDesk. Despite the retreat, US-listed Bitcoin ETFs drew US$2.72 billion in inflows this week, highlighting resilient institutional appetite.
The ETF surge underscores Bitcoin’s growing role as a “digital safe haven,” especially amid gold's surge above US$4,000 per ounce. However, a possible pullback to the US$107,000 to US$115,000 range could be imminent ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s October policy meeting.
EU dismisses ECB’s call for new stablecoin rules
The European Commission said Friday that existing crypto regulations under MiCA are adequate to handle stablecoin risks, pushing back on calls from the European Central Bank (ECB) for stricter oversight.
According to Reuters, the ECB had urged Brussels to introduce new safeguards against “multi-issuance” models, where stablecoins minted outside the EU could be treated as interchangeable with those issued within.
Industry groups, including members like Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL), asked the commission to formally clarify that multi-issuance is allowed under current rules. In a statement to Reuters, the commission said MiCA already provides a “robust and proportionate framework,” and that further guidance will be published soon.
The ECB’s main concern is that redemptions from non-EU tokens could drain reserves inside the bloc, posing systemic risks. Stablecoin issuers countered that their reserve structures already mitigate such threats.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
- Beyond Bitcoin: An Investor's Guide to the Altcoin Landscape ›
- Crypto Market Forecast: Top Trends for Crypto in 2025 ›
- 13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025) ›
- 6 Biggest Crypto Mining Stocks ›
- Top 10 Cryptocurrencies in 2024 ›