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Edited by Charlotte McLeod
Nov. 06, 2026 12:05PM PST|
Fact CheckedThis article has been reviewed and updated according to INN's rigorous fact-checking process. Our staff editors verify all articles against information and data from primary sources, reputable publishers and experts.
Bitcoin gave back gains made after this week's US midterm elections, following tech stocks downward.
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Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (November 6) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.
Bitcoin price update
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$75,850, trading 0.55 percent lower over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin price performance, November 6, 2026.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
The cryptocurrency gave back some gains that followed this week’s US midterm elections, dropping below US$76,000 overnight on Wednesday (November 4) as tech stocks had one of their worst days in years.
On Friday, crypto markets were flat, even as stocks recovered some of Thursday's (November 5) losses.
XS.com's Simon-Peter Massabni said fund managers have been selling crypto to cover losses on stocks.
He thinks money could flow back into Bitcoin and Ether once that forced selling ends, but warned that high energy costs could keep the US Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates.
For its part, 10x Research said that historically post-election selloffs have tended to mark the end of a selling wave rather than a lasting shift.
Ether and altcoin price update
- Ethereum (ETH) was priced at US$2,233.76, trading 0.95 percent lower over the last 24 hours.
- XRP (XRP) was priced at US$1.18, trading 4.55 percent lower over the past 24 hours.
- Solana (SOL) was trading at US$90.26, trading 0.27 percent higher over the past 24 hours.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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