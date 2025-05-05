Blockchain Investing

Crypto Market Recap: Strategy Buys US$180 Million Worth of Bitcoin, GENIUS Act Stalls

A statement from a group of lawmakers has thrown the immediate future of the GENIUS Act into question.

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (May 5) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC.

Bitcoin and Ethereum price update

Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$94,808.21 as markets wrapped for the day, down 1.2 percent in 24 hours. The day's range has seen a low of US$93,704.12 and a high of US$94,838.85.

Bitcoin's price has been stuck in a range of US$93,000 to US$97,900 since late April, failing to break above the US$98,000 resistance level. Profit-taking volume above statistical norms suggests strong selling pressure despite a large portion of Bitcoin's supply being in profit, creating potential for volatile price swings.

Analysts are waiting to see if Bitcoin can break above US$95,000 and then US$98,000 to aim for higher prices, while failure could lead to a drop toward US$92,000 or even lower targets between US$85,000 and US$75,000. Positive exchange-traded fund inflows and the upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting could provide bullish catalysts.

Ethereum (ETH) ended the day at US$1,824.90, a 0.7 percent decline over the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency reached an intraday low of US$1,798.96 and saw a daily high of US$1,825.38.

Altcoin price update

  • Solana (SOL) reached its peak at the end of the day, hitting a value of US$146.95, up 0.2 percent over 24 hours. SOL experienced a low of US$143.72.
  • XRP is trading at US$2.16, reflecting a 1.5 percent decrease over 24 hours and its highest point of the day. The cryptocurrency recorded an intraday low of US$2.11.
  • Sui (SUI) is priced at US$3.47, showing an increaseof 5.4 percent over the past 24 hours. It achieved a daily low of US$3.40 and a high of US$3.48.
  • Cardano (ADA) is trading at US$0.6716, down 3.3 percent over the past 24 hours. Its lowest price of the day was US$0.6566, and it reached a high of US$0.6717.

Today's crypto news to know

Saylor’s Strategy buys US$180 million worth of Bitcoin

Michael Saylor’s Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) has acquired another 1,895 BTC at an average price of US$95,167, bringing its total Bitcoin holdings to a staggering 555,450 BTC worth over US$38 billion.

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Giann Liguid

Meagen Seatter

