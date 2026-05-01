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Edited by Charlotte McLeod
May. 01, 2026 01:05PM PST
Elsewhere in the crypto space, Meta Platforms is beginning to pay content creators in the Philippines and Colombia in USDC stablecoins.
theevening / Adobe Stock
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (May 1) as of 8:00 p.m. UTC.
Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$78,414.67, up by 2.7 percent over the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin price performance, May 1, 2026.
Chart via TradingView.
Simon-Peter Massabni, head of business development at XS.com, believes that if institutional demand and genuine capital flows return, the Bitcoin market may enter a repricing phase.
The current ~US$75,500 support zone is viewed as the final line of defense before a potential deeper corrective range of US$65,000 to US$70,000, which the analyst sees as potentially healthy for rebuilding long positions.
“From a strategic standpoint, I believe investors must approach this phase with caution and realism, as the market no longer offers easy opportunities,” he said in commentary shared with Investing News Network.
“In my view, the optimal approach is to monitor flow dynamics and macro indicators rather than relying solely on technical analysis. Risk management becomes paramount, particularly given the likelihood of continued volatility.”
Rising open interest at the market’s close alongside an increase in the Bitcoin price signals that the move is being backed by new futures leverage rather than just spot order flow.
Liquidations are fairly evenly split between longs and shorts, and the funding rate is lightly negative, implying that shorts have a small edge, but not a frantic, reflexive short bias.
Ether (ETH) was priced at US$2,305.88, up by 2 percent over the last 24 hours.
Altcoin price update
- XRP (XRP) was priced at US$1.39, up by 1.7 percent over 24 hours.
- Solana (SOL) was trading at US$83.86, trading 1 percent higher over the past 24 hours.
Today's crypto news to know
Polymarket implements on-chain surveillance with Chainalysis
Polymarket has partnered with Chainalysis to build a new on‑chain surveillance system that watches trading activity on its prediction market platform and tries to catch insider trading and market manipulation in real time.
Polymarket will use Chainalysis’s blockchain data tools to automatically scan every trade Polymarket settles on‑chain, flagging unusual patterns that look like someone is betting with private information before an event happens.
“This sends a clear signal: insider trading, in addition to all types of fraud and market manipulation, is not welcome on Polymarket, and those who attempt it will be identified," the company's announcement reads.
"By enforcing these standards consistently, Polymarket is setting a new benchmark not just for prediction markets, but for what market integrity can look like in an on-chain world."
This news follows reports that Polymarket is in talks to bring its main platform back into the US regulatory fold.
Meta offers stablecoin payouts for creators via Stripe
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is starting to pay some content creators in the USDC stablecoin.
Payments are processed through Stripe’s payment infrastructure, cutting cross‑border fees and settlement delays for small payouts. Eligible creators in the Philippines and Colombia can link a crypto wallet on either Polygon or Solana and receive earnings in USDC, which they can then convert to local currency or hold on‑chain.
This story was first reported by the Information on Wednesday and confirmed on Meta’s business help center page.
A spokesperson for Meta told Fortune that the company is “exploring how stablecoins could become part of our suite of options." Meta’s partners stress that this option is currently limited to a small group of creators in only two countries, although it has plans to expand to “160+ markets” later in 2026.
Securitize, Computershare partner for ISTs for US equities
Tokenization platform Securitize and Computershare (ASX:CPU,OTCPL:CMSQF) have struck a deal to let US‑listed companies move their equity on‑chain using a new structure called Issuer‑Sponsored Tokens (ISTs)
ISTs are designed so that each on‑chain token is fully backed by a corresponding share on Computershare’s central registry, giving issuers a compliant way to tokenize their stock without creating a separate security class or bypassing existing transfer agent and regulatory frameworks.
This system allows public companies to tap the benefits of 24/7 on‑chain trading, near‑instant settlement and programmable corporate actions, while still staying within the existing US securities law and transfer‑agent system, effectively bridging traditional public markets and blockchain infrastructure.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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