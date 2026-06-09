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Edited by Georgia Williams
Jun. 09, 2026 08:49AM PST
Shares of Seabridge Gold rose in pre-market trading following the announcement of the ruling.
Seabridge Gold (TSX:SEA,NYSE:SA) has secured a favorable but conditional ruling from the British Columbia Supreme Court regarding the development status of its long-stalled KSM project.
The court upheld the BC Environmental Assessment Office’s (EAO) determination that Seabridge had "substantially started" the US$6.34 billion project prior to a July 2024 deadline, a threshold required to preserve the project's environmental certificates.
However, the ruling also identified procedural shortfalls, finding the EAO failed to adequately consult with the Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha (TSKLH) First Nation.
Consequently, the court mandated a 90-day window for the TSKLH to submit written comments on the project’s development status. Following this period, the EAO is required to formally reconsider its "substantially started" ruling based on the new submissions.
In a concurrent decision, the court dismissed a separate challenge to the EAO’s determination filed by the SkeenaWild Conservation Trust.
“We are satisfied that the Court has confirmed the reasonableness of the EAO determination," Seabridge Chair and CEO Rudi Fronk said. "We will continue to execute our work plans for KSM and look forward to meeting with the EAO to receive an update on their additional consultation activities in due course."
Despite securing provincial and federal environmental approvals in 2014, KSM remains unbuilt. The deposit hosts proven and probable reserves of 2.29 billion tons, containing 47.3 million ounces of gold and 7.3 billion pounds of copper.
In May, the BC government also indefinitely postponed a decision on permit amendments required for KSM’s Mitchell Treaty Tunnels because a 12.5-kilometer section of the proposed route crosses mineral claims held by Tudor Gold (TSXV:TUD,OTC Pink:TDRRF,OTCPL:TDRRF). The province has directed the two companies to resolve the land-use conflict before proceeding.
Despite the regulatory setback, Seabridge continues to sink capital into the site's physical infrastructure.
The company reported it has incurred an additional US$150 million in expenditures on permanent works since filing its application for "substantially started" status in January 2024, pushing total project outlays to approximately US$864 million.
Seabridge plans to spend an additional US$136 million this year while employing roughly 400 people. The company has also indicated that site work will continue uninterrupted during the 90-day consultation period and the subsequent EAO reconsideration process.
Shares of Seabridge were trading at C$39.50 by 11:45 am ET.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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