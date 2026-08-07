Armory Mining Options Happy Creek Project In Central British Columbia

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, B.C. August 7, 2026 TheNewswire - Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY,OTC:RMRYF) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the "Company" or "Armory") a resource exploration company focused on the discovery and development of minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") with 1538963 B.C. Ltd. (the "Optionor"), pursuant to which the Company has agreed to acquire from the Optionor an option (the "Option") to acquire a 100% interest in the British Columbia mineral claim #1131225 covering approximately 1,173.98 hectares in the Happy Creek area of British Columbia, approximately 150 km east of Williams Lake (the "Property").
The Property is located in a region where tungsten, molybdenum and other mineral occurrences have been reported in the British Columbia MINFILE database. Publicly available information indicates that tungsten and molybdenum occurrences associated with Fox Tungsten Ltd.'s tungsten project are located approximately 5 to 15 kilometers northwest of the Property. Fox Tungsten, formerly Happy Creek Minerals Ltd., announced a 20,000-metre drill program on the tungsten project in June 2026 (www.foxtungsten.com). A separate tungsten occurrence is reported approximately 5 km southeast of the Property, and a mineral occurrence reporting silver, lead and zinc is also located within the Property.
Figure 1. Plan view map of the Property, showing mineral claim 1131225, nearby BC MINFILE mineral occurrences and the location of the Property relative to the Fox Tungsten property.
The Company notes that references to nearby mineral occurrences, exploration activities and mineral projects are provided for regional and geological context only and have not been independently verified by the Company. Such references are not indicative that the Property hosts similar mineralization. The Company has not yet completed sufficient exploration work to confirm the presence of mineralization on the Property, and there is no assurance that further exploration will result in the identification or classification of a mineral resource.
Terms of the Agreement
In consideration for the Option, the Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 13,000,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") to the Optionor or, at the Optionor's written direction, its shareholders or other nominees, subject to applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Consideration Shares will be issued in stages, consisting of 12,000,000 Consideration Shares within five business days following receipt of acceptance of the Agreement by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange Acceptance Date"), 500,000 Consideration Shares on or before the date that is 14 months following the Exchange Acceptance Date and 500,000 Consideration Shares on or before the second anniversary of the Exchange Acceptance Date.
All Consideration Shares issuable pursuant to the Agreement will be subject to a statutory four-month hold from the date of issuance.
The Optionee may accelerate the exercise of the Option at any time by issuing all remaining Consideration Shares otherwise issuable under the Agreement, following which it will have earned its 100% interest in the Property.
Qualified Person
Harrison Cookenboo, Ph.D., P.Geo., is a non-independent "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
About Armory Mining Corp
Armory Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors. The Company controls an 80% interest in the Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina. In addition, the Company controls 100% interest in both the Ammo antimony-gold project located in Nova Scotia and the Riley Creek antimony-gold project located in British Columbia.
Contact Information
Alex Klenman
CEO & Director
604-970-4330
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.
Forward-looking statements:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intended use of funds. The words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, political and regulatory risks in Canada, operational and exploration risks, market conditions, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
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