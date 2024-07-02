Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Iron Investing

CoTec Releases PEA for Québec Iron Tailings Project

CEO Julian Treger said the PEA is the first step in demonstrating Cotec's strategy of harnessing the economic potential of historical tailings sites.

Map with pin in Québec.
Tudoran Andrei / Shutterstock

ESG-focused company CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH,OTCQB:CTHCF) has released a preliminary economic assessment( PEA) for its Lac Jeannine iron tailings project in Québec, Canada.

“The PEA represents a first step in demonstrating CoTec’s strategy of recovering the great economic potential of large historical tailing sites with further potential enhancement of these projects through the deployment of CoTec technologies where applicable,” said CEO Julian Treger in the company's June 27 press release.

"The Labrador Trough hosts some of the largest historical resources of high-purity iron globally, creating an exceptional opportunity for Québec to become a global sustainable leader in the green steel supply chain,” he added.

The PEA outlines an initial inferred resource of 73 million metric tons (MT) at 6.7 percent total iron, which works out to 4.9 million MT of total contained iron. Additional adjacent tailings, subject to confirmation through further drilling and analysis, could potentially contribute between 50 and 70 million MT to the project’s resource base.

The pre-tax net present value for Lac Jeannine stands at US$93.6 million, while its internal rate of return is 38 percent, both at a 7 percent discount. After tax those numbers come to US$59.5 million and 30 percent, respectively.

According to CoTec, the upfront capital cost for the project is US$64.6 million, with the payback period estimated at 2.5 years. The US$64.6 million includes a 15 percent contingency margin and further study and engineering costs.

CoTec aims to produce a high-purity iron concentrate with minimal impurities, which it says is crucial for industries like steel manufacturing. This concentrate is projected to have a purity level of about 66.8 percent total iron.

The company notes that Lac Jeannine is considered an orphan site, with the Québec government carrying environmental liability. It believes the work outlined in its PEA will "significantly reduce" that liability.

CoTec now plans to advance the project by conducting a feasibility study. This next phase will focus on upgrading the inferred resource to indicated status, expanding resource tonnage and refining processing designs to target 67.5 percent total iron concentrate, potentially qualifying for critical minerals incentives at the provincial and federal levels.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

