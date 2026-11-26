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Edited by Georgia Williams
Nov. 26, 2026 12:35PM PST
Core will receive a provisional payment in mid-December, with final settlement once the price, weight and assay are determined.
tunasalmon / Adobe Stock
Core Lithium (ASX:CXO,OTCPL:CXOXF) announced the sale of its first spodumene concentrate cargo since restarting its Finniss operation in Australia's Northern Territory.
The roughly 10,000 wet metric ton shipment, grading about 5.1 percent lithium oxide, was scheduled to start loading at Darwin Port on Wednesday (November 25), the company said.
Core sold it to an unnamed international lithium chemicals producer under its five-year marketing agreement with Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTCPL:GLCNF), but did not disclose the price or the value of the shipment.
The shipment meets the December-quarter target Core set in May, when it restarted mining at the Grants open pit. The company's upgraded dense media separation plant produced its first concentrate in September, which Core said came within six months of the Finniss restart.
Core said optimization work is continuing and plant performance is tracking in line with expectations.
Grants is expected to operate until early in the fourth quarter of Core's 2027 financial year and deliver about 134,000 metric tons of SC5-equivalent concentrate in total. Core plans to use the cash flow to support development of the BP33 underground deposit.
"We've restarted mining at Grants, commissioned the upgraded plant and sold our first cargo of concentrate produced since the restart," Managing Director Paul Brown said. "Our focus now is on improving plant performance, delivering the next shipments and keeping tight control of costs and capital."
BP33 is central to Core's longer-term plans. In May, the company awarded a three-year, US$274 million underground mining services contract to Dev Mining Services, a subsidiary of Develop Global (ASX:DVP,OTCPL:VTEXF) .
The deposit is expected to supply 88 percent of Finniss' ore feed over the next decade, with first ore anticipated by mid-2027. Core is targeting nameplate production capacity of 214,000 metric tons per year by mid-2028.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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