Monarca Minerals Inc is in the process of exploring and evaluating its exploration and evaluation property interests in Mexico. Its project portfolio includes Tejamen, San Lucas, San Jose, and El Sol. The primary focus of new work at Tejamen consists of follow up core drilling. Outcrop sampling identified two parallel gold-silver zones, known as the El Doctor zone (Noche Buena). Several small mines exist on the El Sol concession. It is a historical mining area since the 1600s and is in the Avino Mining District.