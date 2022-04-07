Academy Metals Inc is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral exploration properties. The company owns interests in Philips Arm Gold Camp which includes Margurete Gold Project and Hewitt Point Project.
Recent News
Company News
8m
Flow Metals Corp.
Flow Metals Corp is a junior mineral exploration company focused on copper and gold exploration projects in Canada. Its projects include Ashuanipi Gold Property in Quebec, New Brenda Property in British Columbia, and Sixty Mile Property in Yukon Territory.
8m
Lovitt Resources Inc.
Lovitt Resources Inc is engaged in the development of gold resources in North America. It holds land and mineral interests located in Wenatchee, Washington, U.S.A. The company finances its operations by selling land.
8m
Goldex Resources Corporation
Goldex Resources Corp is in the process of exploring mineral interests. The company is principally engaged in the acquisition and exploration of gold exploration and evaluation assets. Its projects include El Pato properties located in Guatemala which targets gold, nickel, tin and other light materials and La Chorrera project which is located in Guatemala.
8m
Savannah Minerals Corp.
Savannah Minerals Corp is a mineral resource company. It is engaged in the business of acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America.