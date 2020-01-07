Alberta Oilfields Revealing New Source of Lithium for Electric Vehicle Industry

Calgary-based E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, FWB:OU7A, OTC:EEMMF) was recently featured in an article by the Calgary Herald regarding the company’s patented ion-exchange extraction technology.









The Alberta oilfields are generally well-known for their oil production, however, innovative resource companies are beginning to consider the area’s untapped oil brines as a potential new source of lithium. Calgary-based E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, FWB:OU7A, OTC:EEMMF) was recently featured in an article by the Calgary Herald regarding the company’s patented ion-exchange extraction technology that it hopes to apply to Alberta’s oilfield brines.

According to E3 Metals CEO Chris Doornbos, the inspiration for E3’s technology came from Elon Musk and his success in the electric vehicle industry. “It wasn’t because of Tesla, but it was because of what Tesla did,” he said. “They took a concept, which was an electric vehicle, and turned it into something that could be a mainstream vehicle . . . and therein lies an opportunity.”

The majority of lithium production today originates in Australia, South America and China by either mining hard rock or extracting lithium from massive brine evaporation ponds. Both methods have their own drawbacks and are limited by finite resources, however, lithium production from petroleum brine could offer an important alternative as the electric vehicle industry continues to grow.

To read the full article, click here.

Click here to connect with E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, FWB:OU7A, OTC:EEMMF) and to request an investor presentation.