Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Canopy Growth Reduces Staff to Cut Costs
A leading Canadian cannabis producer has been forced to engage in cost-saving measures, including letting go of an undisclosed number of staff.
Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC,TSX:WEED) announced this week that it will let go of an undisclosed number of staff in an attempt to reduce its spending.
Meanwhile, an up-and-coming multi-state operator (MSO) shared its most recent financial results.
Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.
Cost-cutting measures expected to save C$150 million
Canopy Growth will undergo cost-saving measures to produce between C$100 million and C$150 million in savings. Like many of its competitors, it has been forced to examine its spending and make changes to its plans.
The company said it will reduce its per-gram cultivation costs alongside other streamlining efforts, including the dismissal of an undisclosed number of employees.
"These necessary changes are being implemented to ensure the size and scale of our operations reflect current market realities and will support the long-term sustainability of our company," CEO David Klein said.
In its statement, the company thanked those affected by the layoffs for their contributions.
“As a result of these challenging but necessary changes to the organizational structure, dedicated team members will be impacted as the Company operates with a reduced headcount moving forward,” Canopy Growth said.
MSO takes a beating after posting record revenues
Shares of US-based MSO Verano Holdings (CSE:VRNO,OTCQX:VRNOF) dropped after the firm shared its most recent financial results with market participants.
Verano fell 6.88 percent for a closing price on Wednesday (April 27) of C$9.48. Since then, the company’s shares have recovered to reach C$10.08 thanks to an uptick of 6.12 percent as of Friday (April 29) at 11:00 a.m. EDT.
The company reported significant upticks in revenue for both Q4 and the full 2021 year. For the entire year, the company reported US$738 million in revenue, boosted in part by its Q4 revenue line of US$211 million.
Despite its revenue increases, the company incurred a net loss of US$15 million.
“Growth across all our key financial metrics was driven organically, from our core operations and by accretive acquisitions we made throughout the year,” George Archos, Verano’s founder and CEO, said.
The company has now expanded into 13 state markets across the US and manages 96 stores.
“We are confident that our efficient capital management, financial stability, signature margin profile, robust retail platform, vertical operations in core markets, and significant cultivation capacity favorably position Verano to take advantage of long-term growth and US capital market opportunities,” Archos added.
Cannabis company news
- Delta 9 Cannabis (TSX:DN,OTCQX:DLTNF)obtained a loan of nearly C$5 million from a shareholder. The deal will carry a 6 percent interest rate per year and is due by July 15, 2025.
- Fire & Flower Holdings (TSX:FAF,OTCQX:FFLWD)shared its financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter of 2021 and the full year. “As we look out to fiscal 2022, we anticipate continued growth in our digital business and driving further revenue opportunities in the US,” Trevor Fencott, CEO of Fire & Flower, told investors.
- Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)amended its lease agreement with PharmaCann in New York, making it so that US$45 million is now available to fund an industrial cannabis facility. The firm expects its total investment in the facility to be US$108.5 million.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Cannabis for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
- Ways to Invest in Cannabis | INN ›
- How to Invest in a Cannabis Stock | INN ›
- 3 Cannabis Investing Experts Explain US Legalization Hype | INN ›
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1896.95
|+1.61
|Silver
|22.76
|-0.42
|Copper
|4.39
|-0.05
|Palladium
|2322.00
|+87.63
|Platinum
|939.00
|+22.01
|Oil
|104.11
|-1.25
|Heating Oil
|3.99
|-0.01
|Natural Gas
|7.25
|+0.30
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.