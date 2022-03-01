Blockchain Monthly Highlights: Crypto Prices Rocked by World Events, Expert Makes Bold Call
February brought turmoil to cryptocurrency prices as Russia invaded Ukraine. Meanwhile, experts continue to delve into the potential of the metaverse.
In the face of global conflict and inflation, cryptocurrency prices have faced difficulties so far in 2022.
Even so, sentiment surrounding these digital coins remains strong, especially for bitcoin, with one expert even making a bold prediction about the world's first cryptocurrency last month.
Here the Investing News Network (INN) offers a recap of what to know about the blockchain business and cryptocurrencies in the month of February.
Expert thinks bitcoin will move to US$100,000
Bloomberg Senior Commodity Strategist Mike McGlone told Cointelegraph that bitcoin has a strong enough base to avoid a doomsday scenario and instead shoot back up.
“I think (bitcoin) is building a good base here around US$40,000, and I think it's going to take it at that level. It's more likely to accelerate towards US$100,000," he said.
The expert believes bitcoin is gaining legitimacy as a way for investors to store value as “global collateral.”
Crypto volatility correlates with global events
Bitcoin price year-to-date.
Chart via CoinDesk.
For now, however, the dream of using cryptocurrencies as collateral continues to face challenges.
In a report, Reuters indicates that up-and-down movements in cryptocurrency prices are expected to remain or even increase moving forward due to two events: planned interest rate increases from the US Federal Reserve in the face of inflation, and the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The document states:
"Worries that an aggressive central bank tightening cycle going forward will hamstring risky assets has made it difficult for some traders to maintain their bullish outlook on bitcoin and other cryptos, an asset class already identified with intense volatility."
The European conflict has definitely had an impact on the price of digital coins across the market. Performing with volatility, bitcoin dropped when the situation first came to a head, but has since seen a recovery.
