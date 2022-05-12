Top 5 Junior Silver Stocks on the TSXV in 2022
Which junior silver stocks are the top performers so far this year? We’ve compiled a list of top TSXV-listed silver stocks to guide investors.
Click here to read the previous best junior silver stocks article.
Silver saw a strong run starting in February, culminating in a high of US$26.36 per ounce. However, since mid-April, its price has plummeted and is now sitting around the US$21 mark.
Experts that the Investing News Network spoke with at the end of last year were mostly positive with their predictions for the precious metal’s outlook.
Some of the top silver stocks year-to-date have seen similar movements to the silver price so far this year, although they have all released significant news as well. While that means that many peaked during silver's highs, it also means that they've cooled off in recent weeks.
The best silver stocks list below was generated on May 10, 2022, using TradingView’s stock screener. Companies on the TSXV were considered, and all the silver stocks listed had market caps above C$10 million at that time.
1. Stroud Resources (TSXV:SDR)
Year-to-date gain: 38.98 percent; current share price: C$0.41
Stroud Resources is focused on its Santo Domingo silver-gold project in Mexico's Hostotipaquillo region in the province of Jalisco. The region has a mining history dating back to the 1500s, and Stroud is the first company to explore Santo Domingo with modern techniques. The property has a measured and indicated mineral resource of 25.74 million silver equivalent (AgEq) ounces and an inferred resource of 13.39 million AgEq ounces.
The precious metals explorer's share price rose first in mid-January, jumping from C$0.25 on January 7 to C$0.42 on January 14. The company released news on January 12, sharing that a drill program at Santo Domingo had intersected high-grade silver, with a highlight of 371.6 g/t AgEq ounces over 9.95 meters, including 1,187 g/t AgEq over 1 meter. In late January, Stroud's share price fell, and stayed down through news of further drill results and the commencement of a Phase 2 drilling program at the property.
However, shares began a sharp jump back up on March 9 to C$0.49 and have stayed mostly elevated, not dipping below the C$0.40 mark since March 15. The company’s only news since is the release of its 2021 financial results.
2. CMC Metals (TSXV:CMB)
Year-to-date gain: 35.71 percent; current share price: C$0.19
CMC Metals describes itself as a “growth stage mineral exploration company” that is developing precious and base metals properties through the feasibility stage. Its projects are all in Canada, more specifically in Yukon, BC and Newfoundland. In terms of silver, its projects are Silver Hart and Blue Heaven in Yukon and Rancheria South in BC.
While CMC performed relatively flat through the beginning of March, its share price has seen a strong performance since then, and hit a year-to-date high of C$0.24 on April 18, falling off slightly in May. In the past couple of weeks, the company has added both a new director and a new chief geologist to its ranks. Alongside the latter announcement, CMC shared that operations at its Newfoundland properties had commenced. On May 11, the company announced it had identified six “significant” targets at the Silverknife property.
3. Silver Bullet Mines (TSXV:SBMI)
Year-to-date gain: 12.5 percent; current share price: C$0.36
Silver Bullet Mines is focused on bringing the Buckeye silver mine at its Black Diamond property back into production. In addition to Buckeye, which is located in the Arizona Silver Belt, the company is also working on its past-producing gold-silver Washington mine in Idaho.
Shares of Silver Bullet Mines jumped on January 18 after the company released news that assay results from the Washington mine property were in line with historical data. Silver Bullet Mines' share price vacillated between C$0.40 and C$0.50 from late February to late April.
In early April, the company shared assay results at Buckeye, including a highlight of 341.8 ounces per metric ton. A week later, the company announced it was listing on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol SBMCF. Most recently, the firm shared that it is moving towards production at Washington, with commencement set for July.
4. Klondike Silver (TSXV:KS)
Year-to-date gain: 10 percent; current share price: C$0.055
Klondike Silver is developing its 100 percent owned Silvana mine silver project in Southeast BC. The project has an on-site mill and tailings management facility. In 2021, the company focused on upgrading the facility.
The company has yet to release any news in 2022. However, shares saw a year-to-date high of C$0.08 on April 1, holding there for much of the month. Klondike has fallen off since then, but it’s still up since the start of 2022.
5. Santacruz Silver Mines (TSXV:SCZ)
Year-to-date gain: 1.61 percent; current share price: C$0.315
Santacruz Silver Mines is a South American silver miner with producing assets in Bolivia and Mexico, as well as an exploration project in Bolivia. The company's Bolivar and Porco operations are part of a joint venture agreement with the Bolivian government, which owns 55 percent compared to Santacruz's 45 percent.
Santacruz's share price has slowly risen throughout the year. At the beginning of February, the company shared its 2021 operating results, including its total production numbers. The company put out 1.289 million silver ounces and 3.2 million AgEq ounces. On March 21, the company acquired producing assets in Bolivia from Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF). “This is a significant acquisition for Santacruz that creates a leading mid-tier silver producer in the Americas," Santacruz CEO Carlos Silva said in a press release.
Santacruz’s share price gained through March and April, but fell off in May alongside the dipping silver price. The company has released two pieces of news in May. First, it reported its Q4 and full-year 2021 financial results and then its Q1 2022 production, which reached 1.39 AgEq ounces, up 65.3 percent compared to Q4 2021.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
- Silver Outlook 2022: Supply/Demand Trends Could Catalyze Price ... ›
- 5 Silver Stocks that Pay Dividends - Investing News ›
- Buying Silver Stocks? Read This Expert Advice First | INN ›
- Top 5 Silver Stocks on the TSX in 2022 | INN ›
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1826.70
|+6.22
|Silver
|20.83
|+0.03
|Copper
|4.12
|+0.02
|Palladium
|1966.01
|+33.01
|Platinum
|958.18
|+11.19
|Oil
|107.55
|+1.42
|Heating Oil
|3.78
|+0.04
|Natural Gas
|7.67
|-0.07
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.