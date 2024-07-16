- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Barrick Reports Higher Gold and Copper Production for Q2, on Track for 2024 Targets
The company remains on track to hit its annual targets for both gold and copper. Its full Q2 results are due out on August 12.
Major miner Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) reported preliminary Q2 production numbers on Tuesday (July 16), indicating that it remains on track to hit its output targets for the rest of the year.
The company produced 948,000 ounces of gold and 43,000 metric tons of copper during the period, with sales figures slightly higher at 956,000 ounces of gold and 42,000 metric tons of copper.
The numbers put Barrick on track to meet its 2024 guidance for both metals, which is set at 3.9 million to 4.3 million ounces of gold and 180,000 to 210,000 metric tons of copper.
According to the company, Q2 gold production was up compared to Q1 due to a number of factors. Barrick pointed to increased output at Turquoise Ridge, which is part of the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture with Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM), the continued ramp-up of Porgera and "significant increases" at Tongon, North Mara and Kibali.
These improvements offset planned lower production at Cortez and Phoenix. Meanwhile, the Pueblo Viejo mine's production remained flat, although efforts to optimize recovery rates will be a focus in H2.
Compared to Q1, Barrick's gold cost of sales per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are projected to be 0 to 2 percent higher. Total cash costs were impacted by the surge in the gold price in Q2, which led to higher royalties.
All-in sustaining costs per ounce are expected to be 1 to 3 percent higher. However, Barrick said these costs are anticipated to decline in the latter half of the year as production continues to ramp up.
Barrick's copper production also increased in Q2, primarily due to higher grades and recoveries at Lumwana following the ramp up of stripping activities and a planned shutdown in Q1. The copper cost of sales per pound in Q2 is expected to be lower, in contrast to all-in sustaining costs per pound, which are expected to be 1 to 3 percent higher.
As with gold, copper costs are expected to drop in the second half of the year.
Barrick will provide a detailed analysis of its Q2 production and sales numbers when it reports its quarterly results on August 12, followed by a live presentation from President and CEO Mark Bristow.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Latest News
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Learn about our editorial policies.