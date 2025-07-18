Pacgold (ASX:PGO)

Pacgold: Advancing the Alice River Gold Project in Northern Queensland with Tier 1 Discovery Potential

Pacgold (ASX:PGO) is an Australian gold exploration company advancing the high-potential Alice River Gold Project in Northern Queensland. Led by a technically driven and experienced team with proven success across exploration, resource development, and capital markets, Pacgold is applying a systematic, discovery-focused approach to unlock the project’s value.

The company holds a dominant 377 sq km land package, including eight mining leases, along the highly prospective Alice River Fault Zone (ARFZ) — a major structural corridor interpreted to host an intrusion-related gold system analogous to globally significant deposits such as Fort Knox (USA) and Hemi (WA).

Map of North Queensland highlighting Pacgold's Alice River Gold Project and major gold mines.

The Alice River Gold Project is a large-scale, greenstone-hosted gold system located in Northern Queensland, centered along the regionally significant Alice River Fault Zone (ARFZ). The project covers 377 sq km of contiguous tenure, including eight granted mining leases.

Pacgold controls over 30 km of strike length along the ARFZ — a major crustal-scale structure that has only recently been the focus of systematic exploration using modern techniques, offering significant untapped discovery potential.

Company Highlights

  • District-scale Discovery Potential: Pacgold controls more than 377 sq km of tenure and more than 30 km of strike length across the Alice River Fault Zone (ARFZ), a fertile, underexplored structural corridor in Northern Queensland.
  • Maiden Resource: In May 2025, the company published a 474,000 oz gold mineral resource estimate (MRE), covering just five percent of the total strike, confirming high-grade mineralization and strong potential for expansion.
  • Aggressive Exploration Strategy: More than 10,000 metres of RC drilling campaign is underway, complemented by air-core and diamond programs, aimed at growing the Central Zone resource and testing multiple regional targets.
  • Attractive Valuation Entry: With a market capitalization of just ~AU$10 million and an EV of AU$8.5 million (as of Q1 2025), Pacgold provides a low-cost entry into a potentially Tier 1 gold system.
  • Experienced Leadership: The board includes proven mine developers and discovery geologists with prior success at Chalice, AngloGold Ashanti, BHP and Sibanye-Stillwater.

Advancing the Alice River Gold Project in Northern Queensland with Tier 1 discovery potential

White Lion Prospect Geophysical Survey

White Lion Prospect Geophysical Survey

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced White Lion Prospect Geophysical Survey

Download the PDF here.

Initial 2025 RC Drilling delivers strong results

Initial 2025 RC Drilling delivers strong results

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Initial 2025 RC Drilling delivers strong results

Download the PDF here.

Miramar Resources

High-Grade Gold Discovery in First 8 Mile Drill Hole

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the first RC drill hole at the 8 Mile target has intersected high-grade gold and ended in mineralisation.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Gold bars on stock chart background, showing rising market trend.

Rob McEwen: Gold to Go "Much Higher," Mining Stock Mania Not Here Yet

Rob McEwen, chairman and chief owner of McEwen Inc. (TSX:MUX,NYSE:MUX), outlines his gold price outlook as well as future plans for his company.

"If I look at history and the cycles gold has gone through, we have all the ingredients needed to drive it much higher," he told the Investing News Network.

Shane Williams, gold bars.

Gold to Hit US$4,000, Driver for Next Leg Up — West Red Lake's Shane Williams

Shane Williams, CEO, president and director at West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV:WRLG,OTCQB:WRLGF), shares his thoughts on gold's path to US$4,000 per ounce.

"It's established a base, and now as that new institutional money begins to move into gold, that's where I think we'll get that next leg up," he said.

Shiny gold bars stacked closely together.

WGC: Gold Keeps Climbing, Future Hinges on Economic and Geopolitical Crossroads

Gold has notched an extraordinary first half of 2025, climbing 26 percent in US dollar terms and setting 26 new all-time highs — but the rally now faces a murky and fragile second act shaped by inflation, monetary policy, and unresolved global tensions, according to the World Gold Council’s (WGC) recent mid-year report.

Investors around the globe turned to gold as both a tactical hedge and a strategic store of value, pushing trading volumes to an all-time high of US$329 billion per day in the first six months of the year.

Kairos Minerals

Wide Gold Intercepts at Mt York Support Future Resource Growth

Three diamond drill rigs on site at 1.4Moz Mt York Gold Project, WA, with 56% of Stage 1 resource drilling complete; Results extend mineralisation along strike and at depth; good continuity of higher-grade shoots confirms new structural model

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX:KAI) (“KAI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from the first 16 diamond holes drilled at its Mt York Gold Project in WA’s Pilbara, where current resources at the Main Trend sit at 1.4Moz Au. The results are from Gossan Hill (7 holes), Breccia Hill (5 holes) and Main Hill (4 holes) (Table 1), and are shown on drill plan (Figure 1) and long-section (Figure 2).

Element79 Gold Corp to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference July 23

Element79 Gold Corp to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference July 23

LaFleur Minerals Commences Diamond Drilling at the Swanson Gold Deposit and Completes Independent Valuation of the Beacon Gold Mill

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Updates on Units for Debts

×