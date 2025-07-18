Element79 Gold Corp to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference July 23

  Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com  

 

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - July 18, 2025 -- Element79 Gold Corp (OTCQB: ELMGF, CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF, FSE: 7YS0) a mining company focused on gold and silver exploration with a portfolio of assets in Nevada and Peru, today announced that CEO and Director, James C. Tworek, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on July 23, 2025

 

  DATE   : July 23, 2025  

 

  TIME: 1:30pm EST  

 

  LINK: REGISTER HERE   

 

  Available for 1x1 meetings: July 23-29, 9am-5pm EST – booking link: Element79 Gold - 1x1 Meeting Management Link

 

  This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company  

 

  questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the  

 

  conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.  

 

  It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.  

 

  Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.  

 

  Recent Company Highlights:  

 
  •  

      Strategic refocus on Nevada exploration  

     
    •  
  •  

      Upcoming 43-101 reports in progress for Elephant and Gold Mountain  

     
    •  
  •  

      Preparing for exploration at Elephant project,  

     
    •  
  •  

      Acquisition of drill-ready Gold Mountain project in Battle Mountain trend  

     
    •  

  Near-term catalysts include:  

 
  •  

      Updated technical disclosures and resource modeling;  

     
    •  
  •  

      Drilling and exploration program launches at Gold Mountain and Elephant;  

     
    •  
  •  

      Strategic communications and investor engagement to reinforce market positioning  

     
    •  

  About Element79 Gold Corp  

 

  Element79 Gold Corp is a mining company focused on gold and silver exploration, with a portfolio of assets in Nevada and Peru. The Company is actively advancing its Gold Mountain and Elephant projects in Nevada and holds the high-grade Lucero mine in southern Peru. Element79 Gold is listed on the OTCQB Market (OTCQB: ELMGF), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: 7YS0).  

 

  About Virtual Investor Conferences®  

 

  Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.  

 

  Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.  

 

  CONTACTS:  

 

  Mike Smith  

 

  VP, Corporate Development  

 

  C: +1.604.319.6853  

 

    ms@element79.gold    

 

  Virtual Investor Conferences  

 

  John M. Viglotti  

 

  SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access  

 

  OTC Markets Group  

 

  (212) 220-2221  

 

    johnv@otcmarkets.com    

 

