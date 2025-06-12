Australian Strategic Reports Bump in Rare Earths Sales Enquiries
The Korean Metals Plant is one of the few rare earths facilities outside of China, and is currently supporting manufacturers in South Korea, US and Europe.
Australian Strategic Materials (ASX:ASM,OTC Pink:ASMMF) has confirmed the sale of neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) metal and neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) alloy to its key partners.
Supply came from the company's critical metals facility in South Korea's Ochang Foreign Investment Zone. Located 115 kilometres south of Seoul, the plant opened in May 2022 and is Australian Strategic's flagship metallisation plant.
According to Australian Strategic, it is the only ASX-listed company capable of producing rare earth metals and alloys commercially. The plant is one of the few facilities outside of China capable of producing the high-tech metals and alloys needed for clean energy technologies, advanced manufacturing, defence and aerospace.
Australian Strategic shared that recent work carried out at the plant, together with ongoing trade and geopolitical uncertainty, has resulted in numerous sales enquiries and customer discussions.
“As rare earth supply chains face increasing vulnerability due to China’s export restrictions, ASM is continuing to develop existing and potential customer relationships, positioned to deliver an alternative supply to the rest of world," the company explains in a press release issued on June 6.
Its customers include big and small permanent magnet manufacturers in South Korea, the US and Europe
Australian Strategic also revealed that it will use existing stock and oxides from an Australian supplier to meet demand, and is currently in discussions with Canada-based Ucore Rare Metals (TSXV:UCU,OTCQX:UURAF) for more oxide supply.
In Australia, rare earths have increasingly been in demand, with the government looking to secure rare earths independence using various tactics. These include project investments, strategic partnerships and tax incentives.
Australian Strategic received AU$5 million for its Dubbo rare earths project under the Australian government’s International Partnerships in Critical Minerals Program in October 2024.
As of 2025, Australia ranks fourth in both rare earths reserves and output.
Recently, Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC,OTC Pink:LYSCF), the world’s only producer of separated rare earths outside of China, became the first producer of heavy rare earths outside China after starting production at its Malaysian facility.
Australian Strategic will continue to work with relevant partners and update the market as further sales occur.
“In recent months, ASM’s position as one of the leading ex-China producers of NdPr metal and NdFeB alloy has been cemented,” Managing Director and CEO Rowena Smith commented.
“Having navigated rigorous validation processes with existing and potential customers, proving our capability and product quality, we are now in a position to leverage our growing experience and reputation in the industry.”
