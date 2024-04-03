Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Chris Blasi: Gold's Price Move is Real, Long-awaited Returns Coming

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Galan Secures Agreement with Glencore for Offtake & Financing Prepayment Facility for the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Lithium Project

Edison Lithium: Transitioning to Sodium-ion Battery Technology

Pilot Plant Commences First Phase of Operations

Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

Atlantic Lithium Applies for Listing on the Ghana Stocks Exchange

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Edison Lithium

EDDY:CC

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Cleantech Investing

Australian Government to Invest AU$1 Billion in "Pit-to-Panel" Strategy

In what it's calling a pit-to-panel strategy, Australia is looking to boost its solar panel manufacturing capabilities with the Solar Sunshot program.

A globe with several renewable energy sources featured.
lassedesignen / Shutterstock

The Australian government has announced a AU$1 billion investment in the Solar Sunshot program, which is aimed at bolstering the country's solar manufacturing sector and realizing its potential as a renewable energy powerhouse.

The Solar Sunshot program is seeking to revamp Australia's solar manufacturing industry by facilitating a transition from extracting and exporting materials to full-scale panel production, a strategy it has dubbed “pit-to-panel.”

With abundant reserves of metals and minerals like aluminium, phosphate, silica-bearing quartz and copper, Australia is looking to establish a robust domestic supply chain for solar panels.

“Historically, Australia has been good at going from the mining pit to port, and long may this continue. But the Australian Government will also invest in the path from pit to panels and capture more value for our economy and workforce,” said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in a March 28 press release.

The initiative comes as the nation grapples with economic shifts following the closure of coal-fired power stations.

By investing in strategic manufacturing capabilities and promoting innovation, the government wants to create a competitive solar manufacturing industry that contributes to job creation and regional development.

It also wants to bolster the local solar manufacturing industry in response to growing demand. Currently, over 3.7 million Australian households have installed solar panels on their rooftops, but only 1 percent of those were manufactured locally.

Acknowledging the dominance of Chinese solar panel manufacturers, the Australian government is confident in the competitiveness of its solar manufacturing sector.

“Australia should not be the last link in a global supply chain built on an Australian invention,” said Albanese.

By providing subsidies, grants and support through agencies like the Australian Renewable Energy Agency, the government hopes to nurture domestic companies and enhance Australia's footing in the renewable energy sector.

The Solar Sunshot program is also aligned with broader initiatives aimed at achieving net-zero emissions and fostering economic transformation, specifically the establishment of the Net Zero Economy Authority.

Regions like the Upper Spencer Gulf stand to play a significant role in driving the nation's transition to a net-zero economy. With increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), the South Australian government is tapping into the region’s rich copper reserves and other critical minerals, such as magnetite iron ores, through the State Prosperity Project.

This will be supported by the planned Northern Water project, which involves the construction of a 600 kilometre pipeline connected to a large-scale desalination plant for ease of mineral delivery.

Chinese solar panel makers could be stiff competition

Albanese emphasized that Australia's strong mineral endowment positions Solar Sunshot for success.

“We have every metal and critical mineral necessary to be a central player in the net zero transformation and a proven track record as a reliable energy producer and exporter," he said, adding, "We can also invest in strategic manufacturing capability, particularly in components critical to the energy and economic transition."

Even so, experts see challenges ahead for the Solar Sunshot initiative given that the solar panel industry is dominated by overseas giants with advanced manufacturing capabilities, analysts caution.

Tony Wood, the Grattan Institute's energy program director, cautioned that Australia faces cutthroat competition in a Chinese-dominated manufacturing industry With just one domestic manufacturer, Adelaide-based Tindo Solar, Australia's solar panel production capacity falls far short of meeting the surging demand for solar panels, particularly compared to industry leaders like Tongwei (SHA:600438) and JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO).

While breakthroughs in solar technology are encouraged, he warned against overzealousness in an attempt to jumpstart large-scale production, particularly in an investment as big as Solar Sunshot.

“Every now and again there are people who will make breakthroughs to improve the efficiency of solar. That’s a good thing and should be encouraged, possibly with small research grants, but not a $1 billion backstop," Wood said.

“This is a very dangerous place for young, commercial players,” he added.

With consultations set to begin, stakeholders anticipate the transformative impact of the Solar Sunshot program on Australia's solar manufacturing landscape. Investors, both domestic and global, are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the success of this initiative as Australia strides towards a sustainable future.`

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
solarresource investingCleantech Investing
The Conversation (0)

Outlook Reports

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science

MARKETS

Markets
TSX22139.12+64.02
TSXV579.97+9.45
DOW39246.23+75.99
S&P 5005225.33+19.52
NASD16326.94+86.49
ASX7887.90-9.00

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold2292.50+12.53
Silver26.93+0.78
Copper4.19+0.12
Oil85.70+0.55
Heating Oil2.75+0.04
Natural Gas1.85-0.01
×
Georgia Williams

Georgia Williams

Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.

At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.

Full Bio

Learn about our editorial policies.