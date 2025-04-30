Lithium Investing

Atlantic Appeals for Fiscal Re-evaluation for Ewoyaa Lithium Project

The company's request to the Ghanian government comes on the back of a low lithium price environment.

Lithium metal chunks and a label on a gray surface.
Mirador / Adobe Stock

Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11,LSE:AAL,OTCQX:ALLIF) is appealing to the Ghanaian government to re-evaluate fiscal terms regarding its flagship Ewoyaa lithium project, which is located in the country.

The company’s board of directors acknowledged media reports on the situation in a press release late last week, saying it wants to ensure the successful development of the asset.

Atlantic notes that lithium prices have significantly declined since the mining lease for Ewoyaa was granted in October 2023, and is urging officials to adjust fiscal terms based on current price levels. Lithium prices remained low in 2024, and the downtrend has continued in 2025, with some price segments falling to four year lows.

Adam Webb, head of battery raw materials at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, said at the Benchmark Summit in March that lithium carbonate prices are expected to remain about where they are, at US$10,400 per metric ton.

“But if we look further ahead, from 2026 onwards, that market is switching into the deficit, albeit quite small to start with, and that will end up being supportive of prices,” he explained at the Toronto-based event.

Australian spot spodumene concentrate prices have also declined.

Starting the year at the US$990 per metric ton level, values contracted through the first quarter of 2025 and are now sitting at the US$765 level, a 23.5 percent drop from January 2024's price of US$1,000.

Keep reading...Show less
ASX:A11
lithium investinglithium stockslithium explorationghanaasx stockslse stockslithium developmentLithium Investing
https://x.com/biewritesnews
https://www.linkedin.com/in/gabrielle-de-la-cruz-8582ba1bb/
gdelacruz@investingnews.com

<span>Battery Metals Outlook</span> Report

Battery Metals Outlook Report

Get the trends and expert predictions you need to stay ahead of the markets.

Download your outlook report today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Battery Metals Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Latest News

More News
×
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.