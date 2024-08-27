- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Artemis Gold Ordered to Dismantle Unauthorized Worker Camp at Blackwater Project
Artemis Gold is advancing the BC-based Blackwater site toward production, with first gold targeted for Q4.
Artemis Gold (TSXV:ARTG,OTC Pink:ARGTF) has reportedly been directed by BC's Environmental Assessment Office (EAO) to dismantle an unauthorized worker camp at its Blackwater gold asset.
According to CBC, the camp, which has at least 48 accommodation units and is located 110 kilometers south of Vanderhoof, BC, is not in compliance with provincial regulations following an on-site inspection.
The inspection took place on May 14 and showed that the camp is not permitted under Artemis' environmental certificate. Blackwater's existing certificate allows for a main construction camp accommodating up to 1,000 workers and an operations camp for 500 workers, both of which must be located within designated site boundaries.
The camp, located at the Chu site, also contains three generators and potable water storage. It was established to support workers involved in the construction of the Blackwater project’s transmission line.
CBC notes that Artemis acknowledged the situation through a statement, explaining that the camp was set up after the company received a permit transfer from a previous holder in March of this year. The site had been abandoned by its previous occupant, and Artemis invested US$200,000 in site remediation, including the removal of old infrastructure.
The company also said the camp was intended as a temporary arrangement to support construction efforts. When the non-compliance was identified by the EAO, Artemis was ordered to cease operations at the site by August 7.
However, the EAO granted an extension to August 21, allowing wildfire contractors to use the camp temporarily due to emergency operations in the area. The camp must be fully dismantled by 6:00 p.m. PDT on August 31.
Artemis has said work is already underway to comply with the order. Workers previously housed at the camp have been relocated to the main construction camp at the Blackwater site.
The Blackwater project is one of BC's largest mining developments. It is expected to produce gold and silver for over 17 years, with a daily milling capacity of 60,000 metric tons. Construction of the project was approximately 87 percent complete as of a July 30 update, with first gold production targeted for the fourth quarter of the year.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
