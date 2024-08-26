Arafura Signs Rare Earths MOU with Saskatchewan Research Council

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

Allup Strengthens its Board with Mine and Finance Delivery Expertise with Mr Peter Secker and Simon Finnis Joining the Company Effective Immediately

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Q2 2024 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Exploration Agreement with English River First Nation Signed and Changes to Board of Directors

Falco Announces Creation of Technical and Strategic Committees With Glencore Canada Corporation

Bold Ventures Closes Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Golden Mile Resources

G88:AU

Anax Metals Limited

ANX:AU

Piche Resources

PR2:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Rare Earth Investing

Arafura Signs Rare Earths MOU with Saskatchewan Research Council

Under the MOU, Arafura will work with the Saskatchewan Research Council to set up a framework and timetable for processing rare earths from its Nolans project at a Saskatoon facility.

Businessmen shaking hands.
Cecilie_Arcurs / iStock

Arafura Rare Earths (ASX:ARU,OTC Pink:ARAFF) said on Monday (August 26) that it has entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Canada’s Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC).

The MOU “brings together capabilities and interests in processing and supply of rare earths elements,” and is geared at allowing Arafura to process products from its Nolans project at the SRC’s facility in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

The MOU will allow Arafura and the SRC to put together a framework and timetable for the toll processing of samarium-europium-gadolinium/heavy rare earths (SEG/HRE) product from Nolans into a dysprosium and terbium oxide.

Dysprosium and terbium are both key for high-performance magnets in electric vehicles and other technologies.

Arafura's Nolans is the only project in Australia that is focused on neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) and has complete environmental permitting. The company expects it to become a major supplier of these materials.

Nolans is anticipated to have a mine life of 38 years, with annual production of 573 tonnes of SEG/HRE oxide containing about 25 tonnes and 8 tonnes of dysprosium and terbium, respectively.

The company is planning for Nolans to be a downstream processing hub for enriched HREs. There is scope to enhance SEG/HRE recovery up to 47 percent by reducing the loss of value to waste via additional processing at the site.

Arafura remains focused on offtake deals for NdPr, but believes the collaboration with the SRC may give it the ability to "market a complete range of rare earth products" that are needed for high-performance magnets.

According to Arafura, current global supply of HREs is heavily reliant on sources from Myanmar and processing in China. The company's goal is to establish supply chain diversification, in which it aims to play a “pivotal geostrategic role” by providing responsibly sourced and ESG-compliant products to the global market.

Negotiation of a long-term agreement to sell and purchase Arafura’s NdPr oxide product for SRC’s metal smelting operations is also a proposed objective of the MOU between the two parties.

“This MoU has established an exciting Australia/Canada partnership,” concluded Darryl Cuzzubbo, managing director and CEO of Arafura. “HREs are vital for high-performance rare-earth magnets, and by collaborating, we will be geared to stay ahead of the global demand curve as the world transitions to a lower-carbon future.”

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
ASX:ARU
rare earth investingrare earth stocksasx stocksRare Earth Investing
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News
×