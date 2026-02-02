The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
February 02, 2026
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced High Grade Antimony Results from Batch Sampling Program
Sign up to get your FREE
Locksley Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
29 September 2025
Locksley Resources
High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play Keep Reading...
29 January
Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5BDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
05 January
High Grade Mineralised Corridor at the Mojave Project
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced High Grade Mineralised Corridor at the Mojave ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
07 December 2025
U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m Placement
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
03 December 2025
Trading Halt
27 November 2025
Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Drill Program Operations Commence at El CampoDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
4h
Pinnacle Closes Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement
(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, February 02, 2026 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a second and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement... Keep Reading...
11h
JZR Gold Reflects on a Year of Execution and Looks Ahead to a Transformational 2026
(TheNewswire) February2, 2026 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – JZR Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "JZR") (TSX-V: JZR) today provides a review of key operational and corporate progress achieved during 2025, while outlining expectations for 2026 as the Company works with its... Keep Reading...
13h
New Found Gold Continues to Confirm Continuity of At-Surface High-Grade Gold at Keats Zone, Queensway Gold Project
New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from grade control drilling at the Keats zone ("Keats") excavation in the AFZ Core ("AFZC"), completed as part of the Company's 2025 drill program on its... Keep Reading...
20h
Apollo Silver Accepted into U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium
Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF) is pleased to announce that it has received acceptance into the U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium ("DIBC"), a U.S. Department of Defense-supported initiative designed to support collaboration... Keep Reading...
01 February
Strategic $180M capital raising funds Goldfields development
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Strategic $180M capital raising funds Goldfields developmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 January
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Locksley Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Interactive Chart
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00