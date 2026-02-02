High Grade Antimony Results from Batch Sampling Program

High Grade Antimony Results from Batch Sampling Program

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced High Grade Antimony Results from Batch Sampling Program

Download the PDF here.

locksley-resourceslky-auasx-lkyprecious-metals-investing
LKY:AU
Locksley Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Locksley Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Locksley Resources

Locksley Resources

High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5BDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
High Grade Mineralised Corridor at the Mojave Project

High Grade Mineralised Corridor at the Mojave Project

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced High Grade Mineralised Corridor at the Mojave ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m Placement

U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m Placement

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo

Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Drill Program Operations Commence at El CampoDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Closes Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement

Pinnacle Closes Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, February 02, 2026 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a second and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement... Keep Reading...
JZR Gold Reflects on a Year of Execution and Looks Ahead to a Transformational 2026

JZR Gold Reflects on a Year of Execution and Looks Ahead to a Transformational 2026

(TheNewswire) February2, 2026 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – JZR Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "JZR") (TSX-V: JZR) today provides a review of key operational and corporate progress achieved during 2025, while outlining expectations for 2026 as the Company works with its... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Continues to Confirm Continuity of At-Surface High-Grade Gold at Keats Zone, Queensway Gold Project

New Found Gold Continues to Confirm Continuity of At-Surface High-Grade Gold at Keats Zone, Queensway Gold Project

New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from grade control drilling at the Keats zone ("Keats") excavation in the AFZ Core ("AFZC"), completed as part of the Company's 2025 drill program on its... Keep Reading...
Apollo Silver Accepted into U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium

Apollo Silver Accepted into U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium

Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF) is pleased to announce that it has received acceptance into the U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium ("DIBC"), a U.S. Department of Defense-supported initiative designed to support collaboration... Keep Reading...
Strategic $180M capital raising funds Goldfields development

Strategic $180M capital raising funds Goldfields development

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Strategic $180M capital raising funds Goldfields developmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

Locksley Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Locksley Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Government Funding to Unlock Critical Metals Processing

Nine Mile Metals: Advancing Copper-rich Critical Mineral Projects in Canada’s Bathurst Mining Camp

Blue Ocean Equity Eastern Seaboard Conference Presentation

Eagle Energy Metals Corp. and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Record and Meeting Dates for Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination

Related News

base-metals-investing

Government Funding to Unlock Critical Metals Processing

silver-investing

Nine Mile Metals: Advancing Copper-rich Critical Mineral Projects in Canada’s Bathurst Mining Camp

gold-investing

Gold and Silver Prices Take a U-Turn on Trump's Fed Chair Nomination

copper-investing

Rick Rule: Oil/Gas Move is Inevitable, but Copper is Next Bull Market

base-metals-investing

Blue Ocean Equity Eastern Seaboard Conference Presentation

uranium-investing

Eagle Energy Metals Corp. and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Record and Meeting Dates for Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination

copper-investing

BHP Expands 2026 Xplor Program with Record 10 Companies