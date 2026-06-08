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Edited by Georgia Williams
Jun. 08, 2026 10:11AM PST
Notably, Shootaring Canyon is one of only three conventional uranium processing facilities ever built in the United States.
Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock
Anfield Energy (TSXV:AEC) has commenced preparatory dismantling work at its Shootaring Canyon uranium mill in Utah ahead of a targeted 2027 production restart.
The company announced Monday (June 8) that it has begun removing existing leach tanks at the facility to lower its reclamation liabilities while clearing the site for physical upgrades.
This is a continuation of regulatory steps completed in early 2026, during which Anfield drilled eight additional groundwater monitoring wells to satisfy data requests from the Utah Department of Environmental Quality (UDEQ).
Anfield aims to secure its final radioactive materials license renewal from state regulators by the end of this year. Detailed engineering contracts are currently being executed by PSE Engineering to upgrade the mill’s processing circuit to a capacity of 1,000 tons of ore per day.
“Shootaring represents the next chapter in American conventional uranium milling. As one of only three fully licensed, permitted, and constructed conventional uranium mills in the country, its successful reactivation will mark a meaningful expansion of U.S. milling infrastructure — not competition for its own sake, but growth for the industry’s long-term resilience,” CEO Corey Dias said.
Built in 1980 and after sitting idle for over four decades, the mill operated for only six months in 1982, producing 27,825 pounds of uranium concentrate before a prolonged downturn in uranium prices forced its closure.
Anfield acquired the idled asset from Uranium One in 2015 and subsequently designated it as the central processing hub for its network of satellite mining properties across the region.
The company has also continued to develop its mining pipeline in other projects. Earlier this month, the company reported the completion of phase-one surface construction at its 100 percent-owned Velvet-Wood uranium and vanadium project in Utah.
Anfield’s Velvet-Wood uranium-vanadium project in Utah is the first US uranium asset to receive a fast-track designation from the government.
The site is currently transitioning into a six-month second phase of development. Output from Velvet-Wood and adjacent properties will supply the feed material for Shootaring's expanded daily throughput capacity.
“With our reactivation plan well underway — including an affirmative completeness review from the Utah DEQ — Shootaring is positioned to resume operations in 2027, adding vital new domestic milling capacity and positioning Anfield as the next company to lead this wave of US energy and nuclear energy independence,” Dias added.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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