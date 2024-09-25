Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Heritage Mining Announces Partnership with Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Saga Metals Lists on TSX-V

Falcon Commences Drilling At Its Great Burnt Copper Project, NL

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Provides Corporate Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options

Lode Gold Signs Letter of Intent to Execute Tax-Efficient Spin-Out, Creating Two Pure Play Companies

Significant Expansion of Stated Resources at Lake Maitland and the Wiluna Uranium Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Avrupa Minerals

AVU:CA

Sirona Biochem

SBM:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Pharmaceutical Investing

Amplia Therapeutics’ Narmafotinib Gets Fast-track Designation from FDA

In the future, narmafotinib may also be able to receive accelerated approval and priority review from the FDA.

drug clinical trial.
Totojang / IStock

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted fast-track designation to narmafotinib, Amplia Therapeutics’ (ASX:ATX,OTC Pink:INNMF) lead drug for the treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer.

In a press release shared last Friday (September 20), the company explained that this designation will provide it with access to more frequent meetings and written communication with the FDA.

In the future, narmafotinib may also be able to receive accelerated approval and priority review from the FDA.

“With this designation, we can work more closely with the FDA to accelerate our clinical program and gather the most compelling evidence for regulatory approval in this devastating disease,” said Dr. Chris Burns, Amplia's CEO and managing director, also calling the news a signifiant milestone for the company.

Fast-track designation is granted to drugs that have the potential to offer an advantage over existing therapies for serious conditions. It helps speed development so patients in need can access them more quickly.

Narmafotinib is Amplia’s lead drug candidate. It is a highly selective and potent FAK inhibitor that has shown encouraging results in preclinical studies for the treatment of pancreatic and ovarian cancers.

Currently an ACCENT trial of narmafotinib is underway in Australia and South Korea. In the open-label Phase 2a trial, it is combined with chemotherapies gemcitabine and Abraxane to assess for safety, tolerability and efficacy.

Amplia was also cleared by the FDA for a trial of narmafotinib in pancreatic cancer in the US early this year, with the trial now in advanced planning stages. The FDA previously granted orphan drug designation to narmafotinib for pancreatic cancer, which Amplia said points to its promise in the treatment, prevention or diagnosis of rare diseases.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
ASX:ATX
pharmaceutical investingpharmaceutical stocksasx stocksPharmaceutical Investing
The Conversation (0)
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector. When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights

Latest News

More News
×
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector. When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights

Full Bio

Learn about our editorial policies.