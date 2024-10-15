Woodside Energy Acquires Tellurian, Renames Driftwood LNG Project

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

Results of Placing, PDMR Dealing and Total Voting Rights

Retraction of Forecast Financial Information Plus Announcement on New Metallurgical Testwork Results

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares

Red Metal Resources Signs LOI to Acquire Mineral Claim Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Element79 Gold Corp

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Oil and Gas Investing

Woodside Energy Acquires Tellurian, Renames Driftwood LNG Project

The company has completed its acquisition of Tellurian, the owner of the Driftwood LNG development opportunity.

US and Australian flags.
esfera / Shutterstock

Woodside Energy Group (ASX:WDS,NYSE:WDS,LSE:WDS) has completed its acquisition of US-based Tellurian, including the US Gulf Coast Driftwood liquefied natural gas (LNG) development opportunity.

The transaction amounted to about AU$900 million in cash, or AU$1 per share.

“This is a major growth opportunity that significantly expands our US LNG position, enabling us to better serve global customers and capture further marketing optimisation opportunities across both the Atlantic and Pacific Basins,” Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said in the company's October 9 release.

Woodside has now changed the name of the fully permitted Driftwood asset to Woodside Louisiana LNG.

The company said the project represents a major growth opportunity for its portfolio, with inbound communications already received from multiple parties looking to collaborate as strategic partners.

“After careful consideration of Tellurian’s opportunities and challenges, the board and senior management weighed an immediate and significant cash return against the risks and costs associated with the timeline to (final investment decision) and determined that this offer is in our shareholders’ best interest,” Tellurian Executive Chairman Martin Houston said in mid-July, when the deal was first announced to the public.

“Woodside is a highly credible operator, with better access to financial resources and a greater ability to manage offtake risk, and I am confident it is the right developer to take Driftwood forward," he added.

Woodside Louisiana LNG is an LNG production and export terminal located in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. It is currently under construction and is pending a final investment decision.

Its total permitted capacity stands at 27.6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), with four phases of development planned. Phase 1 will involve 11 mtpa, while Phase 2 will entail 5.5 million mtpa.

A final investment decision for Phase 1 is set for after the first quarter of 2025. The company and its engineering, procurement and construction contractor Bechtel have already completed substantial work to get to this stage.

Woodside is also looking to curb net equity Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
NYSE:WDS
oil and gas investingoil and gas stocksasx stocksm&aOil and Gas Investing
gdelacruz@investingnews.com
The Conversation (0)
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Latest News

More News
×
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Full Bio

Learn about our editorial policies.