Stagflation Looms: Why Economists Are Warning of a Rare and Painful Economic Storm

For the first time in decades, stagflation is looming large over the US economy. But what is it, and why are fears of another extended stagflation period at elevated levels?

Dollar bill under magnifying glass with superimposed stock chart and prices.
Dilok / Adobe Stock

The American economy may be heading toward stagflation, an environment characterized by high inflation, slowing growth and rising unemployment, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cautioned earlier this month.

"Unemployment is likely to go up as the economy slows, in all likelihood, and inflation is likely to go up as tariffs find their way — and some part of those tariffs comes to be paid by the public," he said during an April 15 appearance in Chicago.

While Powell was careful not to use the word "stagflation," experts have pointed out that the circumstances he outlined correspond with its definition, thrusting the term back into public discourse.

But what exactly is stagflation, and why is it such a concern for investors? Read on to find out.

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

