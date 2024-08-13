Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

World Copper Announces Grade-Confirmation Programme at the Zonia Copper Project, Arizona

SAGA Metals Announces Commencement of Exploration Program by Rio Tinto on the Optioned Legacy Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec

Company Update

American Rare Earths Forges a New Path to Accelerate Development of Key Wyoming Asset

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

BPH Energy Ltd (ASX: BPH) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Gold Investing

WGC: Gold ETFs Notch Best Performance Since April 2022

Global gold ETFs had their best month since April 2022 on the back of a shift in sentiment among western investors.

"ETFs" written on stock screen.
iQoncept / Shutterstock

The World Gold Council's latestgold exchange-traded fund (ETF) statistics show a sentiment shift in the west.

Up until July, western investors had largely abandoned gold ETFs in 2024. Some took profits amid record gold price levels, while others favored interest-bearing assets, which have been supported by high interest rates.

The council's July data shows a reversal, with global gold ETFs experiencing their strongest month since April 2022.

Inflows topped US$3.7 billion for the month, the third month in a row of inflows for gold ETFs. Western investment took the lead, with more than US$2 billion entering the market from North America and US$1.2 billion from Europe.

The shift in sentiment came as more economists began predicting a 25 to 50 basis point cut from the US Federal Reserve when it next meets in September. Investors may also be seeing this as a good time to move to safe-haven investments like gold due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, as well as increasing fighting between Russia and Ukraine.

Although outflows have erased 72 metric tons (MT) from the world's gold ETF holdings year-to-date, the World Gold Council notes that the higher gold price has narrowed global losses to US$3 billion.

In July, North American gold ETF holdings rose 25.7 MT to hit 1,590.6 MT, while European gold ETF holdings saw an increase of 16.6 MT to reach 1,319.3 MT. Demand in Asia continued to remain positive, with 5.3 MT added to holdings, a monthly increase of 3 percent. Overall, the US led the way with a monthly increase of 25.6 MT.

Western funds dominated the top 10, with the Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC (LSE:XGDU) recording an increase of 17.8 MT for the month. The SPDR Gold Trust (ARCA:GLD) was the top North American fund with 17 MT of demand.

However, there were still significant outflows, particularly from European funds. The Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC EUR (BIT:XAD5) saw losses of 13.7 MT, and the Invesco Physical Gold GGBP Hedged ETC (LSE:SGLS) fell by 8.2 MT.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
gold investingGold Investing
https://twitter.com/INN_Resource
https://www.linkedin.com/in/deanbelder
dbelder@investingnews.com
The Conversation (0)
Dean Belder

Dean Belder

Investment Market Content Specialist

Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.

As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.

Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.

Latest News

More News
×
Dean Belder

Dean Belder

Investment Market Content Specialist

Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.

As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.

Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.