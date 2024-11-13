Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Resource Investing News

Western Australia Allocates AU$14 Million to Improving Environmental Approval Process

Premier Roger Cook said the government has fast tracked environmental approvals without compromising the state's regulatory standards.

Australian flag with "economy" and "growth" blocks.
David Carillet / Shutterstock

Western Australia's governmentsaid on Monday (November 11) that it is allotting AU$14 million to support the employment of additional staff at the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) and the Office of the Appeals.

The boost comes in response to the Vogel-McFerran Review commissioned by the government in 2023. It recommended various steps to speed up the state's environmental approval system and secure major projects.

According to the government, employing additional staff will help address existing backlogs and provide faster decisions “without impacting the high standard for protecting WA's unique environment.”

"We've overhauled WA's environmental approvals system to fast-track approvals while maintaining the highest environmental standards in the world,” said Premier Roger Cook. "This resourcing boost will help our approvals agencies to clear the backlog of approvals and deliver faster outcomes for project proponents across the state."

The investment also follows recently legislated amendments to the Environmental Protection Act, including the allowance of government regulators to process and issue parallel approvals while EPA assessments are underway.

Aside from that, it grants Western Australia's environment minister the power to supply the EPA with a statement of expectation, and allows an overall membership expansion of the EPA’s board.

The government said the investment means investors will receive greater certainty and quicker decisions.

As part of its commitment to improving the resource industry, 22 out of 34 of the Vogel-McFerran Review’s recommendations have recently been fully or partly actioned by the Western Australian government.

Recently, 50 companies received grants worth AU$7.28 million under Round 30 of Western Australia's Exploration Initiative Scheme. The funds are for the drilling of projects between December 2024 and November 2025.

“We're delivering on our clean energy plan, securing major, job-creating projects to position WA as a global renewable energy powerhouse," Cook added in this week's press release.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

