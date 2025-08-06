Western Australia Introduces Latest Round of Exploration Incentive Scheme

Applications for the 32 round will be accepted until August 29.

australian dollars and finances.
Andrzej Rostek / IStock

The Cook Government has officially welcomed applications for Round 32 of the Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS).

In a Monday (August 4) announcement, Mines and Petroleum Minister David Michael said that EIS continues to support innovative exploration across Western Australia.

“By working closely with (the) industry and regional communities, we're accelerating mineral discoveries, supporting local expertise, and creating jobs to ensure WA remains a reliable and trusted global partner,” Michael commented.

He added that the Geological Survey of Western Australia plays a central role in supporting exploration across the state, not only as a co-ordinator of the EIS but also by providing the high-quality geoscience needed to reduce risk and encourage investment.

Tracing back to 2009, EIS is focused on “the long-term sustainability of the State’s resources sector and the demand for critical minerals on the transition to a net-zero energy system.”

The scheme hosts co-funded programs for drilling, geophysics and energy analysis. These programs provide financial support for innovative exploration drilling, greenfields geophysical surveys and energy systems projects.

Last October 2024, the government announced that 50 successful applicants were assisted through Round 30. This included the likes of Constellation Resources (ASX:CR1) and its Fraser Range copper-nickel project, and Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTC:MALRF)and its West Pioneer Dome asset.

Kula Gold (ASX:KGD), who reported a significant gold intercept from the first hole at its Mustang prospect in April, also formed part of Round 30.

Round 31 applications opened in February 2025, while successful applicants were revealed in April.

Forming Round 31’s roster are Wildcat Resources (ASX: WC8, OTC:WDCTF) for its Tabba Tabba lithium project, Torque Metals (ASX:TOR, OTC:TRQMF) for its Paris gold project, and RareX for its Khaleesi REE project.

Tabba Tabba said on July 29 that its pre-feasibility study confirms potential for a long-life lithium mine in Pilbara, while diamond drilling has commenced at Torque’s Paris gold project as of July 28.

The deadline for submissions for Round 32 is August 29. As in previous rounds, an average of 50 companies and their projects are set to be supported by the program.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
ASX:CR1
https://x.com/biewritesnews
https://www.linkedin.com/in/gabrielle-de-la-cruz-8582ba1bb/
gdelacruz@investingnews.com
The Conversation (0)
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Latest News

More News

Outlook Reports

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES
×
Gabrielle De La Cruz
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.