Western Australia to Fund 77 Mining Projects Through Exploration Grants

Approximately 50 percent of the projects receiving drilling funding are targeting critical minerals.

Gavel, book and Australian banknotes.
RomanR / Adobe Stock

Western Australia’s Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) has announced another round of successful applicants.

In an April 23 statement, Mines and Petroleum Minister David Michael said 77 projects will benefit from total funding of AU$11.2 million. The projects are divided into three EIS programs: Round 31 of the Co-funded Drilling Program (CDP), Series 8 of the Energy Analysis Program (EAP) and Venture 2 of the Co-funded Geophysics Program (CGP).

A total of AU$7.8 million will be awarded as drill funding to 49 projects, while AU$3.2 million will be spread across 25 geophysics ventures. The remaining AU$200,000 will be divided between three projects under the EAP.

"The EIS plays a pivotal role in overcoming the financial barriers that often prevent early-stage projects from reaching their full potential, and we are committed to ensuring these opportunities prosper,” Michael said.

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

