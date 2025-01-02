- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
5 Australian Mining Grants Open for Applications in 2025
Mining is an expensive business, but in Australia companies can apply for a wide variety of funding through both state and federal initiatives. Here's a look at five programs that are open for applications, or will be soon.
As 2025 begins, companies in the mining sector are gearing up for another year of work.
In Australia, there are many chances for explorers and developers to access government funding at both the state and federal level. The list below includes five programs that are open for applications, or will be soon.
Read on to learn more about what companies can apply and how much money is up for grabs.
1. Exploration Incentive Scheme
The Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) is a program in Western Australia that dates back to April 2009.
Managed by the Geological Survey and Resource Strategy Division within the Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety, the program aims to encourage exploration in Western Australia.
The program's focus is on “the long-term sustainability of the State’s resources sector and the demand for critical minerals on the transition to a net-zero energy system.”
The EIS hosts co-funded programs for drilling, geophysics and energy analysis. These programs provide financial support for innovative exploration drilling, greenfields geophysical surveys and energy systems projects.
This past October, the government announced that 50 successful applicants were assisted through Round 30.
Grants worth AU$7.28 million will be delivered to the applicants, with the funds being dedicated toward the drilling of projects between December 2024 and November 2025.
Applications for Round 31 of the co-funded programs will open on February 3, 2025.
2. METS Innovation Program
The Minerals Research Institute of Western Australia (MRIWA) launched its Mining Equipment, Technology and Services (METS) Innovation Program in December 2023.
The AU$3 million program supports industry-led research projects relating to mining equipment, technology and services. It features a specific grant scheme with matched funding of up to AU$250,000 for eligible and successful grant holder companies, as well as project facilitation assistance for collaborative projects.
METS focuses on supporting the development of new technologies in MRIWA’s strategic focus areas: low-emissions technologies, precision and low-impact mining, critical minerals and the alternative use of tailings and waste.
In October, five companies were each awarded matching funding of AU$250 million via the METS program, for a total of AU$1.25 million. The successful applicants were Aquirian (ASX:AQN), Total Marine Technology, Big Roller Overland Conveyor Company, Electric Power Conversions Australia and CMG Operations.
Applications for the next round of funding will close on March 4, 2025.
3. Geophysics and Drilling Collaborations Program
Australia's Northern Territory has been holding a co-funding program to advance geological understanding and resource development since 2008. Through its Geophysics and Drilling Collaborations (GDC) Program, the government takes up to AU$3 million from its AU$9.5 million Resourcing the Territory program to co-fund projects that address gaps in geoscientific knowledge, advance exploration and support resource discovery and development.
“The outcomes of the program are expected to improve geological knowledge and mineralisation targeting within a region, particularly at depth,” the Northern Territory government says on the program's website.
During Round 17, the latest iteration of the program, 41 projects from 29 companies were awarded co-funding, with projects set for completion within the 2024/2025 financial year.
Participants will submit reports on their work to the Northern Territory Geological Survey, with data to be made publicly accessible six months from the completion of the fieldwork, or on August 1, 2025(whichever is earlier).
Applications for Round 18 of the GDC Program will open on February 25, 2025, and will close on April 28, 2025. Submission guidelines and templates are available here.
4. Exploration Drilling Grant Initiative
Since October 2018, the Tasmanian government has awarded 98 grants through its Exploration Drilling Grant Initiative (EDGI). The goal of the initiative is to provide stimulus to greenfields exploration in Tasmania.
The EDGI favours minerals included on Australia's critical minerals list. Administered by Mineral Resources Tasmania, the program has a funding commitment from the government of AU$5 million over 10 years.
Contributions to each successful project are capped at AU$70,000 for drilling costs, although an additional AU$20,000 can be allotted in case of the need for helicopter support.
Tasmania closed Round 10 of the EDGI recently, with grants to be paid after final reports are reviewed, any time before the funding agreement ends on June 13, 2025. The announcement of Round 11 is expected in early 2025.
Applicants may submit more than one proposal, and applications can be made for all mineral categories, as defined in the Mineral Resources Development Act 1995.
Applications for the grant must be submitted and completed online using this form.
5. Cooperative Research Centres Program
Established by the Australian government in 1990, the Cooperative Research Centres Program funds industry-led collaborations between mining industry members, researchers and end users.
The program has two grants under its umbrella, with one being for medium to long-term collaborations and the other being intended for short-term collaborations. The former is called the Cooperative Research Centre (CRC) grant, while the latter is known as the Cooperative Research Centres-Projects (CRC-P) grant.
CRC grant applicants can receive support for up to 10 years, while CRC-P recipients can be covered for up to three years. Funding covers a wide range of AU$100,000 to AU$3 million.
Among the recent recipients is Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT), which was awarded AU$2.87 million under the CRC-P program for its pilot plant in Lake Hope in October of last year.
Applications for Stage 2, Round 25 of the CRC grant program closed on October 29, 2024. An announcement about the results is expected in early 2025, and funding is projected to begin in July.
No dates have been announced so far for the 2025 rounds of the CRC and CRC-P grants.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Impact Minerals is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
