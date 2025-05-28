Web Summit 2025: Vancouver’s Tech Moment
With capital, talent and innovation coming together, Vancouver's Web Summit is poised to serve as a key indicator of the next phase in the global tech economy.
The global tech spotlight has turned to Vancouver, BC, this week as the city hosts its inaugural Web Summit.
The event kicked off on Tuesday (May 27), and over the next three days will draw thousands of global attendees, including startups and investors, marking a major milestone for Canada’s growing status in the innovation economy.
With key partners such as Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), IBM (NYSE:IBM), SAP (NYSE:SAP) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), the conference signals strong interest from the world’s most powerful tech players.
It also sets the stage for critical conversations about the future of technology across a range of sectors, especially artificial intelligence (AI), digital infrastructure and responsible innovation.
At the opening ceremony, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim spotlighted the city's thriving tech ecosystem. The province attracted billions in tech investments last year, seeing strength in cleantech, fintech, AI and quantum computing.
AI under the microscope
While optimism ran high on stage, Gary Marcus, a cognitive scientist and outspoken AI skeptic, provided a measured counterpoint. In a keynote address on Tuesday, he questioned the capabilities of current large language models, emphasizing their tendency to hallucinate information and struggle with ethical reasoning.
Marcus advocated for a neuro-symbolic approach to AI to make future systems more interpretable and reliable.
His comments set the tone for what’s likely to be a high-stakes dialogue throughout the week as founders, researchers and investors grapple with the opportunities and risks of exponential technologies.
What to expect at Web Summit
Over the next three days, attendees can expect sessions on everything from venture capital trends and startup scaling to Web3, cybersecurity, healthtech and the intersection of climate and tech.
Investors will be keeping a close eye on emerging sectors, potential M&A signals and how companies are navigating macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds with innovation-led strategies.
With the convergence of capital, ideas and influence, the Vancouver-based Web Summit may well become a barometer for where the global tech economy is heading next.
Stay tuned for our coverage
The Investing News Network will cover key Web Summit trends, offering exclusive insights from industry experts. Check back for writeups on speaker presentations, key themes from the conference and exclusive interviews.
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
