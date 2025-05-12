Web3 Leaders Gather in Toronto for Canada Crypto Week
Canada Crypto Week features two industry-leading conferences and unites some of the foremost authorities in crypto and tech.
From May 11 to 17, world leaders in blockchain will gather in Toronto for Canada Crypto Week, a series of events highlighting the evolution of digital finance and the Web3 economy.
In focus this year are deep dives into pressing topics like regulation, tokenization, decentralized finance (DeFi), the future of Web3 infrastructure and how artificial intelligence (AI) will transform the crypto landscape.
Also on the agenda is Canada’s growing role in the global crypto conversation.
The Investing News Network will attending and providing coverage of two of Canada Crypto Week’s flagship events: the Blockchain Futurist Conference, a one day event hosted at the historic Old Toronto Stock Exchange on May 13, and Consensus 2025, held from May 14 to 16 at the Metro Toronto Convention Center.
These events will feature keynote speakers, regulatory panels and technology presentations from industry leaders at the forefront of innovation. Be sure to follow our updates this week as they unfold.
What to expect at Blockchain Futurist and Consensus
The Blockchain Futurist Conference will kick off with a virtual welcome from TRON founder Justin Sun and a panel on global Web3 regulation, with representatives from the Digital Chamber and Hong Kong Monetary Authority.
The morning agenda includes a presentation on tokenization by IHodlLife founder CEO Tristan Schroeder, and a fireside chat about Canada’s stablecoin landscape. In addition, Ethereum co-founder and Decentral founder Anthony Di Iorio will deliver a keynote address on the blockchain industry's evolution.
Morning sessions at the Blockchain Futurist Conference will also cover security in crypto exchanges, token utility and Canadian regulatory perspectives, featuring representatives from Kraken and Convoy Finance.
Consensus, CoinDesk’s flagship blockchain and Web3 conference, will feature over 500 speakers, including notable figures such as Kevin O’Leary, Dave Portnoy and Coinbase Canada CEO Lucas Matheson.
Attendees can expect a diverse range of programming across multiple stages, covering topics like Bitcoin mining, AI integration and digital asset wealth management.
The conference will also host the CoinDesk PitchFest, showcasing early stage Web3 startups, and provide ample networking opportunities for professionals in the crypto and blockchain industries.
Key Canada Crypto Week topics
For investors, Canada Crypto Week is a snapshot of where the industry is headed and where opportunities may lie.
With regulators, entrepreneurs and developers sharing various stages, the events offer rare insight into how the rules, tools and infrastructure of tomorrow are being shaped today.
As institutional interest in crypto grows and traditional finance increasingly integrates blockchain solutions, conferences like these are becoming valuable barometers of market sentiment and direction.
Here are a few topics that will be highlighted:
1. Regulation
From both a domestic and international lens, regulation will be a central theme. Canada’s evolving approach of balancing innovation with consumer protection will be explored in depth.
2. Tokenization
As tokenization gains traction in everything from real estate to traditional securities, this year’s presentations will spotlight its practical applications and the tech needed to support mainstream adoption.
3. The Future of Web3
Blockchain Futurist will bring builders together to discuss what's next for the decentralized internet, covering everything from scalability to mass adoption hurdles.
Stay tuned for our coverage
The Investing News Network will cover key trends from the Blockchain Futurist and Consensus conferences, offering exclusive insights from industry experts. Be sure to check back for writeups on speaker presentations, key themes from both conferences and exclusive interviews.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
- 5 Best-performing Canadian Crypto Mining Stocks of 2024 ›
- 5 US States Mulling Bitcoin Reserves as Trump Pushes for National Adoption ›
- How Will Trump's US Election Win Affect the Crypto Industry? ›