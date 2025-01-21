Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Trending Press Releases

Spearmint More Than Doubles its Crypto Exposure

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Skyharbour to Carry Out Multi-Phased, 2025 Drilling Campaign Totalling 16-18,000 Metres at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

RUA GOLD Intersects Visible Gold and Antimony and Confirms Continuity of High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Murray Creek

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Extension of Private Placement

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

Hempalta

HEMP:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Forum Energy Metals

FMC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Uranium Outlook

2025 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2025 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Rare Earth Investing

Vital Metals Boosts Tonnage at Tardiff Rare Earths Deposit by 56 Percent

Tardiff is part of the company’s Nechalacho rare earths project, located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Neodymium periodic symbol.
HT Ganzo / iStock

Rare earths junior Vital Metals (ASX:VML) reported a 56 percent increase in measured and indicated tonnes in an updated resource estimate for its Tardiff deposit on Monday (January 20).

Tardiff is located at the Nechalacho project, and the new resource builds on figures from an April 2024 resource estimate. At the time, Tardiff was estimated to hold 623,000 tonnes of neodymium and praseodymium oxide (NdPr).

Tardiff's total resource tonnage now stands at 192.7 million tonnes at 1.3 percent total rare earth oxide (TREO) and 0.3 percent niobium pentoxide, containing 2.52 million tonnes TREO; that includes 636,000 tonnes of NdPr.

“While our overall totals of contained TREO and NdPr have only slightly increased on the April 2024 historical MRE, based on the drilling we completed in 2023, we now have more confidence that this is a truer representation of what this deposit holds,” commented Vital Managing Director and CEO Lisa Riley in a press release.

The update incorporates data from 2023 drill campaigns and 2024 metallurgical test results.

Explaining the importance of neodymium and praseodymium, Vital said they have magnetic properties and are in demand due to their applications in technologies such as high-strength magnets and aircraft engines.

Located 100 kilometres southeast of Yellowknife in Canada’s Northwest Territories, Nechalacho is in the early stages of appraisal. Studies are required to assess its environment and social governance issues.

According to Vital, Tardiff is one of the highest-grade rare earth deposits in the world. The company also notes that it is “the only rare earth project capable of beneficiation solely by ore sorting.”

The updated resource estimate for Tardiff will be used by the company as a reference to examine the size and scalability of future production scenarios via a scoping study.

Vital said this study is expected in the coming weeks.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
ASX:VML
rare earth explorationrare earth investingasx stocksnorthwest territoriescanadaRare Earth Investing
https://x.com/biewritesnews
https://www.linkedin.com/in/gabrielle-de-la-cruz-8582ba1bb/
gdelacruz@investingnews.com

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in the Resource Sector(Australia Edition)

Ready to invest in the resource sector? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.

Download your investing guide today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Resource Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Latest News

More News
×
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.