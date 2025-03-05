Stock Markets Plunge as Trump’s New Tariffs Shake Global Trade; Canada and Mexico Retaliate
“This is an unacceptable attack on our economy," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fired back after US President Donald Trump slapped 25 percent tariffs on all Canadian and Mexican imports.
In a bold move that has already sent shockwaves through international markets, US President Donald Trump formalized his prior threats by imposing sweeping tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports.
The White House has framed the tariffs as a necessary measure to combat the influx of fentanyl and other deadly drugs into the US, citing national security concerns to utilize the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.
According to Trump, both Canada and Mexico have failed to adequately curb cartel activity and drug trafficking networks that pose an “extraordinary threat” to American public health and security.
The administration shared statistics showing that 97 percent of fentanyl seizures occur at the US-Mexico border.
While Mexico remains the dominant source of illicit fentanyl production, there have been growing concerns about Canada-based trafficking networks. Studies indicate that Canada’s domestic fentanyl production is increasing, with so-called "super labs" capable of producing up to 66 pounds of the drug per week.
Trump officials argue that both nations have failed to take aggressive steps to dismantle these networks, citing weak enforcement and corruption as the primary obstacles.
Canada retaliates, Mexico vows to join the fight
The tariffs impose a 25 percent levy on all imports to the US from Canada and Mexico, a move that immediately drew harsh criticism from the governments of both affected countries.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the tariffs a "very dumb thing to do," vowing to retaliate with countermeasures. "This is an unacceptable attack on our economy," he said in a speech that slammed the tariffs. "We will not be bullied into submission. Canada will respond swiftly and decisively."
Canada's response includes a reciprocal 25 percent tariff on US goods totaling C$155 billion (US$107 billion).
The first round of tariffs, affecting C$30 billion worth of goods, is set to take effect immediately, with additional measures rolling out in the coming weeks. Trudeau warned that a prolonged trade war could put up to a million Canadian jobs at risk, given the deeply intertwined nature of North American trade.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also criticized the tariffs, calling them "unjustified and baseless."
She said Mexico will respond with its own set of trade restrictions, but refrained from providing specific details, stating that an official response will be outlined in the coming days.
Sheinbaum further emphasized that Mexico has made significant efforts to combat drug cartels, noting that blaming Mexico for the US fentanyl crisis ignores the role of American demand and distribution networks.
Markets slump following Trump's tariffs
The financial impact of Trump's announcement was immediate.
The Canadian stock market tumbled on Tuesday (March 4), with the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) falling 1.54 percent (391.88 points) to close at 25,001.57.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) dropped 1.47 percent (649.67 points) to 43,191.24.
Economists have warned the tariffs could have significant consequences for both US consumers and businesses.
John Rogers, an economics professor at American International University, told the BBC that the first sector to feel the pinch will be food imports, particularly fruits and vegetables from Mexico.
He also warned that tariffs on the Canadian oil and gas could lead to higher energy costs in the US.
"Prices could go up pretty soon," Rogers said, though he admitted that the exact impact of the measures put in place by Trump remains difficult to predict. "We are in uncharted territory."
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has emerged as one of Canada’s most vocal critics of Trump’s tariffs, warning that they will devastate key industries, including auto manufacturing and mining. Speaking at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention, Ford pledged to fight Trump’s tariffs "to the death."
"We’re not going to roll over and get annihilated," Ford said during a press conference at the event. "If Trump wants a trade war, he’s going to get one. We will fight this dollar for dollar."
Ford also used the opportunity to push for faster approvals for mining projects in Ontario, particularly in the Ring of Fire region, which is rich in critical minerals. He announced a new US$500 million fund to accelerate mineral processing, arguing that Ontario must become less reliant on the US market.
A trade war with no winners
While Trump insists the tariffs will protect US jobs and combat drug trafficking, experts warn they could backfire.
"There's no way you can win a trade war," Rogers maintained. "Everybody suffers, because everybody's just going to wind up paying higher prices and sacrificing quality."
Trump, however, remains undeterred. In a post on Truth Social, his social media network, he warned that if Canada retaliates, the US will respond with even higher tariffs.
"Please explain to Governor Trudeau, of Canada, that when he puts on a retaliatory tariff on the US, our reciprocal tariff will immediately increase by a like amount!" Trump wrote.
Trudeau and Trump are expected to a have phone meeting on Wednesday (March 5) to discuss the tariff situation.
