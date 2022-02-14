5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Vista Gold Up After Publishing DFS Results for Mount Todd
Last week's top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Orvana Minerals, Largo Resources, NextSource Materials, Karora Resources and Vista Gold.
The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 21,648.69 in the early morning last Friday (February 11). It closed the five day period lower at 21,543.63.
The index was on an upward trend on the back of higher oil prices, which pushed the energy sector up.
Looking over to metals, gold rose on inflationary concerns, while silver slipped but was on track for a weekly gain.
Last week, a number of companies saw their share prices increase during the day trading period. The five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:
- Orvana Minerals (TSX:ORV)
- Largo Resources (TSX:LGO)
- NextSource Materials (TSX:NEXT)
- Karora Resources (TSX:KRR)
- Vista Gold (TSX:VGZ)
Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.
1. Orvana Minerals
Orvana Minerals is a multi-mine gold-copper producer. The company's operations are the El Valle gold-copper-silver mines in Northern Spain, the Taguas property in Argentina and the copper-gold-silver Don Mario mine in Bolivia, which is currently on care and maintenance.
Despite not releasing any news last week, shares of Orvana Minerals increased 27.78 percent and were trading at C$0.46 by the end of the period.
2. Largo Resources
Largo Resources is a vertically integrated producer and supplier of high-quality vanadium. Largo can service multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its products, which are sourced from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Maracás Menchen mine located in Brazil.
Following the acquisition of vanadium redox flow battery technology in 2020, Largo is undergoing a strategic transformation to vertically integrate its world-class vanadium products with its VCHARGE vanadium battery technology. Last week, Largo saw its share price increase 27.07 percent to hit C$13.33.
3. NextSource Materials
Toronto-based NextSource Materials is a mine development company in the final development stage at its 100 percent owned Molo graphite project in Southern Madagascar. Molo is a fully permitted, feasibility-stage project and is the only graphite project with SuperFlake graphite. Construction of Phase 1 of the project is underway, with commissioning expected in mid-2022.
The company has not released any news yet this month. Over last week's five day period, shares of NextSource Materials increased 20.55 percent to end at C$4.40.
4. Karora Resources
Karora Resources is a multi-asset mineral resource company focused primarily on the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of precious metals properties. Karora’s primary operations are the Beta Hunt underground mine and the Higginsville gold operations.
Although it did not share any news last week, Karora Resources jumped 19.25 percent to trade at C$5.08.
5. Vista Gold
Vista Gold is focused on its flagship Mount Todd gold project in Australia's Northern Territory. If developed as designed, Mount Todd has the potential to be Australia’s fourth largest gold producer on an annual basis.
Last Wednesday (February 9), the company published a definitive feasibility study for Mount Todd. It shows that gold reserves have increased 19 percent to 6.98 million ounces, which would result in average annual production of 479,000 ounces of gold during the first seven years of commercial operations. On the back of the news, Vista Gold saw its share price increase 17.24 percent to reach C$1.02.
Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. EST using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.
