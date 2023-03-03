Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Major Acquisition Gets Deadline Extension
A significant cannabis acquisition in the US market was adjusted this past week, with the two parties extending the deadline for the deal's completion.
A landmark acquisition deal in the cannabis investment space that was originally had a deadline of March 31 has received an extension of completion until June 30.
Also this week, Green Thumb Industries (CSE:GTII,OTCQX:GTBIF) revealed its most recent financial results for the Q4 2022 period as well as the whole performing year.
Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.
Major cannabis deal gets deadline extension
Cresco Labs’ (CSE:CL,OTCQX:CRLBF) planned acquisition of fellow US cannabis producer Columbia Care (NEO:CCHW,CSE:CCHW,OTCQX:CCHWF) has a new deadline by which it must be completed.
The two companies jointly announced the decision to extend their original deadline of March 31, 2023.
Charles Bachtell, CEO and co-founder of Cresco Labs, explained the decision was made due to the current divestiture and regulatory approvals timeline.
“In the meantime, our teams are doing the hard work of streamlining operations and optimizing our asset base to be the strongest company we can upon closing,” Bachtell said.
For his part Nicholas Vita, CEO of Columbia Care, added the companies are currently looking to enhance their synergies and create leadership positions in markets like New Jersey, Virginia and West Virginia.
“These efforts will enable the combined company to leverage Columbia Care’s leading retail footprint while maintaining Cresco’s wholesale leadership,” Vita said.The acquisition was originally confirmed in March 2022.
Leading MSO shares latest financial results
Green Thumb Industries (CSE:GTII,OTCQX:GTBIF) issued its latest financial results for investors to examine its performance during the Q4 and full year 2022 periods.
The Chicago-based multi-state operator (MSO) reported revenue upticks for both its latest quarterly period and its entire year.
Green Thumb Founder, Chairman and CEO Ben Kovler said the entire industry has suffered from inaction at the federal level in the US.
The lack of progress regarding cannabis regulation from our elected officials in Congress is mind-numbing,” Kovler said. “The crippling tax burden continues to hurt new operators by greatly reducing their prospects for a profitable and sustainable cannabis business.”
The company reported a net loss for the Q4 of US$51.2 million. However, for the entire year the company was able to report a net income line of US$12 million.
As far as revenues goes, the company reported that its total revenue for the Q4 period reached US$259.3 million, a 6.4 percent uptick from the same period a year prior. This increase aided the company in reaching a revenue line of US$1 billion for the entire 2022 period.
Cannabis company news
- Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)reported an increase in net revenue of 35 percent for its fiscal year 2022. As for its Q4 period, the firm said it had paid a quarterly dividend of US$1.80 per common share to investors, representing an annualized dividend of US$7.20 per share.
- RIV Capital (CSE:RIV,OTC Pink:CNPOF)announced the creation of a “Strategic Growth Committee” as part of its most recent financial results. "By realigning its approach to strategy and execution at both the executive leadership and Board levels, we believe the Company will strengthen its ability to unlock that value to the benefit of all stakeholders," the press release reads.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON,TSX:CRON)issued its Q4 2022 and year-end results for investors. As the company continues its rightsizing plans, CEO Mike Gorenstein celebrated US$28.7 million saved in operating expenses this year.
- Humble & Fume (CSE:HMBL,OTCQX:HUMBF) confirmed to investors an additional US$2 million investment from Green Acre Capital Distribution has been made to its joint venture HC Solutions Holdings. This investment will increase Green Acre's ownership stake in the joint venture to a 50/50 split.
Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
