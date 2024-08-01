- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Billionaire-backed Tamboran Resources Secures Additional US$7.4 Million
Underwriters of the company's IPO exercised an over-allotment option to purchase an additional 308,750 shares at US$24 each.
Tamboran Resources (ASX:TBN,NYSE:TBN) announced on Tuesday (July 30) that it has secured an additional US$7.4 million after its recent initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange.
The IPO's underwriters have partially exercised their over-allotment option, agreeing to purchase a further 308,750 shares of the company out of an allowance of 468,750; each share is priced at US$24.
The company launched its IPO on June 18 and priced its shares at US$24 on June 27. It generated gross proceeds of US$75 million through the sale of 3,125,000 shares. The over-allotment option gave the underwriters a 30 day window to acquire more shares of Tamboran at the IPO price, with fewer underwriting discounts.
The funds raised through the IPO will be used for ongoing drilling activities at the Shenandoah South pilot project in Australia's Beetaloo Basin. The additional US$7.4 million will also be dedicated to this project.
According to Reuters, Beetaloo Basin is “tipped to be one of the world's most promising shale gas fields.”
Tamboran has a minimum working interest of 47.5 percent in Shenandoah South. It wants to establish a significant gas resource in the basin, and to contribute to the global shift to a lower-carbon future. Tamboran said the development “has the potential to support 13,000 jobs and boost economic activity in Australia by AU$17 billion by 2040.”
Sheffield Holdings, which is affiliated with Texas oil billionaire Bryan Sheffield, is Tamboran's largest shareholder. Sheffield is the son of Scott Sheffield, also a key player in the oil sector, and the founder of Parsley Energy.
On June 19, the Northern Territory government granted major project status to Shenandoah South, underscoring its significance. First production from the asset is targeted for the first half of 2026.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.