Talon Metals Shares Jump 30 Percent on Assay Results

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Edited by Charlotte McLeod
Sep. 10, 2026 01:55PM PST|
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The hole was completed during step-out drilling at the Vault zone, located at the company's Tamarack project in Minnesota.
marketlan / Adobe Stock
Talon Metals' (TSX:TLO,OTCID:TLOFF) share price surged 29 percent after it released results showing a record intercept at its Tamarack project in Minnesota, US, on Wednesday (September 9).
The drill hole, 25TK0562A, returned grades of 13.37 percent nickel, 16.54 percent copper, 0.1 percent cobalt, 7.85 grams per metric ton (g/t) palladium, 14.49 g/t platinum and 8.56 g/t gold over 46.43 meters at a depth of 752.97 meters.
It includes a 26.22 meter interval with 14.95 percent nickel, 17.85 percent copper, 0.11 percent cobalt, 8.53 g/t palladium, 16.79 g/t platinum and 9.13 g/t gold starting at 758 meters.
“Any one of these grades will get your attention, but to see nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and gold all concentrated at these levels in the same rock is particularly significant and one of the many reasons polymetallic deposits like Tamarack are so exciting,” said Chief Exploration Officer Brian Goldner.
Talon reported that the results mark the longest combined massive sulfide unit and mixed massive sulfide unit recorded at the property so far.
The hole extends mineralization from the Vault zone by 50 meters to the southwest. Talon initially discovered the zone in May 2025 using a borehole electromagnetic (BHEM) survey to target deeper anomalies.
The company said it drilled a new hole from a previous hole to test a BHEM anomaly as part of ongoing step-out drilling, both laterally and at depth, at the Vault zone.
“Beyond the grades themselves, the step-out distance must be highlighted and underscores the potential strategic importance of Tamarack as a future domestic source of critical minerals,” said Talon CEO Darby Stacey.
Talon indicated it will continue to evaluate assay results and technical data while it advances the Vault zone.
The broader Tamarack project is being explored under an earn-in agreement between Talon Metals and Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) subsidiary Kennecott Exploration.
Talon currently owns a 51 percent stake in the property, but can earn up to 60 percent once it completes a feasibility study and makes a US$10 million cash payment to Kennecott before March 14, 2027.
The property lies about 90 kilometers west of Duluth and consists of two separate packages, Tamarack North and Tamarack South. The two properties host 18 kilometers of strike across more than 31,000 acres, with Talon's main focus directed at Tamarack North, which hosts the primary deposit.
According to a November 2022 technical report, Tamarack North hosts an indicated resource of 8.56 million metric tons of ore with grades of 1.73 percent nickel, 0.92 percent copper, 0.05 percent cobalt, 0.34 g/t platinum, 0.21 g/t palladium and 0.17 g/t gold.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
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Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
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