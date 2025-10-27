loader

Yari Minerals

ASX:YAR
1 min read

Yari Minerals owns 100% of the historic Plomosas Mine, located 120km from Chihuahua City, Chihuahua State.

Building a Significant Resource in Queensland’s Coal Heartland

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Astron Climbs on Donald Rare Earth Project Support

Yari Minerals owns 100% of the historic Plomosas Mine, located 120km from Chihuahua City, Chihuahua State. Chihuahua State is a mining sector with other large base and precious metal projects in operation. The company believes additional resources at Plomosas may be found in multiple geological layers, Down dip of current resources, and along strike.

Latest News

More News

Latest News

Outlook Reports world

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES